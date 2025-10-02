Abu Dhabi's economy up nearly 4% in Q2 on non-oil sector boost

Abu Dhabi's economy grew by nearly 4 per cent annually in the second quarter of this year, underpinned by a record performance in its non-oil sector.

Gross domestic product in the three months to the end of June jumped 3.8 per cent to Dh306.3 billion ($83.4 billion), the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Thursday, quoting data from Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi.

The growth was boosted by the non-oil economy's contribution of Dh174.1 billion, which was up 6.6 per cent annually, representing its "highest" quarterly value, the report said.

For the first half of the year, the emirate's economy climbed 3.63 per cent annually to Dh597.4 billion, with non-oil activities rising 6.37 per cent to Dh337.6 billion.

Growth was driven by key industries including manufacturing, construction, finance, real estate, and information and communications technology, the centre said.

“The consistent growth of Abu Dhabi’s GDP over the past few years underscores the emirate’s position as a dynamic economic hub guided by an ambitious vision, a multidimensional strategy and detailed road maps to accelerate economic growth and diversification," said Ahmed Al Zaabi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

More to follow ...

