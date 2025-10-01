Podcasts Newsletters Follow us App Video
Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs a meeting of Abu Dhabi's Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council, attended by Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed and senior officials.
Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs a meeting of Abu Dhabi’s Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council, attended by Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed and senior officials.
Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs a meeting of Abu Dhabi’s Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council, attended by Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed and senior officials.
Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs a meeting of Abu Dhabi’s Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council, attended by Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed and senior officials.

Future

Abu Dhabi reviews plans to make emirate world's first AI-enabled government by 2027

Officials also discussed global AI trends and investment opportunities at the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council meeting

Dana Alomar
Dana Alomar

October 01, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed and Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed reviewed progress on key AI and digital transformation goals that aim to make the emirate world's first AI-enabled government by 2027.

The Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council, at its meeting chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon, also assessed the emirate’s Government Digital Strategy 2025–2027, which underpins the capital’s broader drive to embed AI at the centre of its governance model, Abu Dhabi Media office said on Wednesday.

The emirate is pursuing its AI-enabled government agenda through a combination of advanced technology adoption, investment in research, and workforce training.

During the discussions, Sheikh Tahnoon highlighted programmes to train government employees in the use of AI, alongside initiatives to raise public awareness about the technology.

Such efforts were essential to equipping the workforce and broader community to participate in Abu Dhabi’s broader digital transformation, he added.

Council members also reviewed the latest global trends in AI, investment opportunities, and the pipeline of projects already underway in the emirate.

Officials from Abu Dhabi holding company ADQ, state-owned oil and gas company Adnoc, the Department of Government Enablement and MBZUAI also updated the meeting on the ongoing initiatives.

Watch: Adnoc's race to become the most AI-enabled energy company by 2030

Resource allocation

The focus on AI governance is part of a broader national push and Abu Dhabi is committing significant funding to make its strategy a success.

About Dh13 billion ($3.53 billion) is being allocated between this year and 2027 to foster innovation and drive AI adoption across government departments.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced in June that the UAE’s National Artificial Intelligence System would become an advisory member of the Cabinet from January 2026.

The system will support decision making, provide technical analysis and improve policy efficiency.

A month later, Sheikh Mohammed unveiled a new federal strategy cycle designed to put AI at the core of government planning and service delivery.

President Sheikh Mohamed with OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi. AFP
President Sheikh Mohamed with OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi. AFP

Just last week, President Sheikh Mohamed received Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI, in Abu Dhabi.

Discussions centred on strengthening co-operation between the company and UAE entities, with a focus on research and practical applications of AI.

Mr Altman also received the first honorary doctorate from MBZUAI in recognition of his role in bringing generative AI to global scale.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI at the inaugural Honorary Doctorate conferral ceremony of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI). Photo: Abu Dhabi Media office
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI at the inaugural Honorary Doctorate conferral ceremony of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI). Photo: Abu Dhabi Media office

The Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council was established early last year and was charged with steering policy, research and investment.

Its work feeds directly into the emirate’s ambition to position itself as a global hub for advanced technology.

Updated: October 01, 2025, 11:07 AM
TechnologyUAE
