President Sheikh Mohamed receives OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

President Sheikh Mohamed received Sam Altman, the Chief Executive Officer of OpenAI, in Abu Dhabi on Saturday

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati, discussions focused on opportunities to strengthen co-operation between the company - which specialised in artificial intelligence research and deployment - and its counterparts in the UAE, particularly in research and its practical applications.

Wam reported that this co-operation aligns with the UAE’s ambition to establish an integrated AI ecosystem, supporting the country’s development plans and its drive to build a knowledge-based economy. The vision also seeks to reinforce the UAE’s global leadership in a vital field while creating new opportunities for collaboration and innovation across both the public and private sectors.

The OpenAI chief commended the UAE’s AI vision and its global partnerships in this key sector, Wam said.

The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence on Friday awarded Mr Altman its first honorary doctorate in recognition of his influential leadership role in the field of AI.

Mr Altman was awarded the accolade for his transformative leadership in AI and to "celebrate a professional lifetime of achievements that has propelled artificial intelligence from research labs to real-world impact at an unprecedented scale".

MBZUAI president said Mr Altman put AI into the hands of everybody.

"He has turned AI from a research concept into a global engine of progress. His vision, conviction, and courage in scaling generative AI have changed how billions of people process, apply and share information," he said.

The meeting on Saturday was also attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, other senior members of the ruling family and senior officials.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

%3Cp%3EMATA%0D%3Cbr%3EArtist%3A%20M.I.A%0D%3Cbr%3ELabel%3A%20Island%0D%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Dhadak 2 Director: Shazia Iqbal Starring: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri Rating: 1/5

'Ashkal' %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Youssef%20Chebbi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fatma%20Oussaifi%20and%20Mohamed%20Houcine%20Grayaa%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Long read Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

Haemoglobin disorders explained Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.