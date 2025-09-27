President Sheikh Mohamed receives OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

President Sheikh Mohamed received Sam Altman, the Chief Executive Officer of OpenAI, in Abu Dhabi on Saturday
During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati, discussions focused on opportunities to strengthen co-operation between the company - which specialised in artificial intelligence research and deployment - and its counterparts in the UAE, particularly in research and its practical applications.
Wam reported that this co-operation aligns with the UAE’s ambition to establish an integrated AI ecosystem, supporting the country’s development plans and its drive to build a knowledge-based economy. The vision also seeks to reinforce the UAE’s global leadership in a vital field while creating new opportunities for collaboration and innovation across both the public and private sectors.
The OpenAI chief commended the UAE’s AI vision and its global partnerships in this key sector, Wam said.
The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence on Friday awarded Mr Altman its first honorary doctorate in recognition of his influential leadership role in the field of AI.
Mr Altman was awarded the accolade for his transformative leadership in AI and to "celebrate a professional lifetime of achievements that has propelled artificial intelligence from research labs to real-world impact at an unprecedented scale".
MBZUAI president said Mr Altman put AI into the hands of everybody.
"He has turned AI from a research concept into a global engine of progress. His vision, conviction, and courage in scaling generative AI have changed how billions of people process, apply and share information," he said.
The meeting on Saturday was also attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, other senior members of the ruling family and senior officials.
