UAE’s MBZUAI launches K2 Think, a smaller AI system to rival OpenAI and DeepSeek

The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, in partnership with Abu Dhabi-based technology group G42, has unveiled K2 Think, an open-source model that aims to put the UAE at the forefront of the artificial intelligence race.

The system, which is designed to tackle complex reasoning tasks, features 32 billion parameters. That makes it far smaller than some of the frontier AI models from OpenAI and DeepSeek, which often exceed 200 billion.

Yet MBZUAI said the system performs at a similar level on mathematical and scientific benchmarks, a breakthrough that could make high-end AI reasoning more efficient, affordable and widely accessible.

“Not only are we on par with them in terms of the performance of mathematical reasoning, we do it with a much smaller model, which means that you can get a much faster compute and also a much less expensive cost of generating the results,” Prof Eric Xing, president of MBZUAI, told The National.

The development signals the UAE’s growing ability to compete in the fast-evolving AI landscape. “We now have a home-grown technology to build a state-of-the-art system … as good as, if not better than, the best of its kind around the world, such as what’s coming out of OpenAI or DeepSeek,” he added.

In a social media post, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, who is also chairman of as Abu Dhabi holding company ADQ, said K2 Think was a “a significant step in advancing artificial intelligence from the UAE to the world”.

The launch reflects the UAE’s National AI Strategy 2031, which aims to position the country among the world’s leading AI powers.

While tech giants such as OpenAI and Anthropic have poured tens of billions into building ever-larger models, the race is increasingly shifting toward leaner systems that can deliver comparable reasoning power at a fraction of the cost.

Smarter, not bigger

What sets K2 Think apart is not scale, but efficiency. Internal testing showed it performed at the same level as the two best open-source reasoning models, DeepSeek V3.1 and OpenAI GPT-OSS, despite being much smaller, Prof Xing said.

The model's design is what sets it apart from the rest. "You don’t have to always rely on infrastructure and the capital to get the best reasoning outcome. You can be smarter,” Prof Xing explained. He added that better algorithms and architecture can deliver strong results more cost-effectively.

How it compares globally

K2 Think enters a field dominated by tech giants such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Google DeepMind, whose Gemini family of models is considered among the most advanced alongside OpenAI's GPT-4o and Anthropic's Claude 3.5.

MBZUAI said K2 Think narrows the gap in specialised reasoning, maths, coding and science, although the university does not claim that it matches the strongest systems across the board.

The distinction matters. While large language models have been popular for chat-style applications, the ability to reason through complex problems is viewed increasingly as the next frontier for AI, with potential applications in research, finance, logistics and engineering.

Applications and partnerships

Prof Xing said K2 Think could eventually serve as the backbone of business tools across industries including logistics and finance. Researchers at MBZUAI are already using the system to speed up mathematical derivations that might otherwise take weeks.

To use the model, MBZUAI worked with US-based Cerebras Systems, which builds wafer-scale processors. The specialised hardware allows K2 Think to run inference, the stage in which a model answers queries, up to 10 times faster than traditional GPU clusters.

G42, meanwhile, supported infrastructure development and will help to explore commercial use cases.

Such collaborations reflect a shift away from relying solely on Nvidia’s costly hardware. “You use 10,000 GPUs, I use 1,000, that’s cost-effectiveness,” Prof Xing said.

Open source and accountability

Another distinguishing feature is transparency. Unlike many leading AI systems, which are closed-source and reveal little about how they were trained, MBZUAI has made K2 Think’s data, training recipe and deployment code openly available.

The strongest models from companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic, including GPT-4o and Claude 3.5, are closed-source.

Users cannot download the weights, data or training recipe, those are only accessible through the system's own platforms or by using paid APIs. That means users pay to send queries to the company’s servers and receive answers without accessing the model itself.

Meta’s Llama models are more open, with weights for Llama 2 and Llama 3 released, but not the full training data or post-training recipe. That means they can be used, but not fully reproduced from scratch.

In contrast, MBZUAI said K2 Think can be replicated end-to-end, giving researchers the ability to study how reasoning emerges and adapt the model for new domains.

“Even criticisms and stress tests will help us improve the model further,” Prof Xing said. “We believe in growing with the community.”

Looking ahead

For Prof Xing, the real significance of K2 Think lies not only in the software itself, but in the institution behind it.

“K2 is the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “The real achievement is building an institution that can keep producing the talent, infrastructure and breakthroughs to solve the unsolved problems of tomorrow.”

MBZUAI plans to build on the K2 Think recipe for future models, including adaptations for health care and genomics. With efficiency as its hallmark, the university hopes the project will set a precedent – that the future of AI will not be defined only by size, but by smarter design.

MBZUAI, established in 2019, has been central to those efforts. In 2024, it released K2-65B, the world’s first fully reproducible open-source foundation model, a year after the launch of Jais, a large-scale Arabic language model.

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

In numbers 1,000 tonnes of waste collected daily: 800 tonnes converted into alternative fuel

150 tonnes to landfill

50 tonnes sold as scrap metal 800 tonnes of RDF replaces 500 tonnes of coal Two conveyor lines treat more than 350,000 tonnes of waste per year 25 staff on site

Two-step truce The UN-brokered ceasefire deal for Hodeidah will be implemented in two stages, with the first to be completed before the New Year begins, according to the Arab Coalition supporting the Yemeni government. By midnight on December 31, the Houthi rebels will have to withdraw from the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Issa and Al Saqef, coalition officials told The National. The second stage will be the complete withdrawal of all pro-government forces and rebels from Hodeidah city, to be completed by midnight on January 7. The process is to be overseen by a Redeployment Co-ordination Committee (RCC) comprising UN monitors and representatives of the government and the rebels. The agreement also calls the deployment of UN-supervised neutral forces in the city and the establishment of humanitarian corridors to ensure distribution of aid across the country.

3%20Body%20Problem %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreators%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20David%20Benioff%2C%20D%20B%20Weiss%2C%20Alexander%20Woo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBenedict%20Wong%2C%20Jess%20Hong%2C%20Jovan%20Adepo%2C%20Eiza%20Gonzalez%2C%20John%20Bradley%2C%20Alex%20Sharp%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The biog Favourite books: 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life' by Jane D. Mathews and ‘The Moment of Lift’ by Melinda Gates Favourite travel destination: Greece, a blend of ancient history and captivating nature. It always has given me a sense of joy, endless possibilities, positive energy and wonderful people that make you feel at home. Favourite pastime: travelling and experiencing different cultures across the globe. Favourite quote: “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders” - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook. Favourite Movie: Mona Lisa Smile Favourite Author: Kahlil Gibran Favourite Artist: Meryl Streep

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre turbo Power: 181hp Torque: 230Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic Starting price: Dh79,000 On sale: Now

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.8-litre%204-cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E190hp%20at%205%2C200rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20320Nm%20from%201%2C800-5%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh111%2C195%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Wales 1 (Bale 45 3') Croatia 1 (Vlasic 09')

ORDER OF PLAY ON SHOW COURTS Centre Court - 4pm (UAE)

Gael Monfils (15) v Kyle Edmund

Karolina Pliskova (3) v Magdalena Rybarikova

Dusan Lajovic v Roger Federer (3) Court 1 - 4pm

Adam Pavlasek v Novak Djokovic (2)

Dominic Thiem (8) v Gilles Simon

Angelique Kerber (1) v Kirsten Flipkens Court 2 - 2.30pm

Grigor Dimitrov (13) v Marcos Baghdatis

Agnieszka Radwanska (9) v Christina McHale

Milos Raonic (6) v Mikhail Youzhny

Tsvetana Pironkova v Caroline Wozniacki (5)

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Farage on Muslim Brotherhood Nigel Farage told Reform's annual conference that the party will proscribe the Muslim Brotherhood if he becomes Prime Minister.

"We will stop dangerous organisations with links to terrorism operating in our country," he said. "Quite why we've been so gutless about this – both Labour and Conservative – I don't know.

“All across the Middle East, countries have banned and proscribed the Muslim Brotherhood as a dangerous organisation. We will do the very same.”

It is 10 years since a ground-breaking report into the Muslim Brotherhood by Sir John Jenkins.

Among the former diplomat's findings was an assessment that “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” has “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

The prime minister at the time, David Cameron, who commissioned the report, said membership or association with the Muslim Brotherhood was a "possible indicator of extremism" but it would not be banned.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

HAJJAN %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Abu%20Bakr%20Shawky%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3EStarring%3A%20Omar%20Alatawi%2C%20Tulin%20Essam%2C%20Ibrahim%20Al-Hasawi%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Key figures in the life of the fort Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants. Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort. Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn. Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae