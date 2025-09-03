Abu Dhabi's G42 to offer 2% stake in Presight AI to institutional investors

UAE artificial intelligence company G42 plans to sell a stake of around 2 per cent in data analytics business Presight AI to institutional investors.
Following the accelerated offering to qualified institutional investors, G42 will retain its majority stake with about 68.5 per cent ownership, down from 70.5 per cent currently, it said on Wednesday.
The transaction aims to “broaden and institutionalise Presight's international investor base as well as increase free float and improve liquidity, particularly as the company prepares for inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Market Index”, G42 said in a statement.
It has also committed to a 180-day restriction on selling additional shares.
“Presight is a critical pillar of the G42 ecosystem and a cornerstone of our Intelligence Grid offering,” said Ricky Thirion, group chief financial officer of G42.
Presight, which listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in 2023, reported a nearly 8 per cent rise in second quarter net profit attributable to shareholders to reach Dh77 million ($21 million).
Revenue during the period increased by more than 53 per cent to Dh523.9 million. International markets contributed 26.8 per cent of second quarter revenue, up significantly from 4.9 per cent in the same period last year, the company said.
Based on its “robust order backlog and a growing proportion of revenue from multiyear contracts”, Presight also upgraded its medium-term financial outlook. It anticipates compound annual growth between 2023 and 2027 in group revenue of 21 per cent to 27 per cent, up from a range of 19 per cent to 25 per cent.
“This year, we're doubling down on financial services and insurance,” Presight chief executive Thomas Pramotedham told The National last month.
Presight this year also launched a joint venture with the UAE Central Bank to build sovereign AI platforms for payments, central bank digital currencies and real-time settlement systems.
G42 said its offering will begin immediately with settlement expected around September 10. The transaction will be open only to qualified institutional and other investors and will not be available to the public in the UAE or any other jurisdiction.
G42 is the sole seller in the transaction, with no other shareholders participating. All proceeds will go to G42, with no impact on Presight's operations or other shareholders.
First Abu Dhabi Bank and Jefferies are acting as joint global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners, with International Securities as joint bookrunner.
