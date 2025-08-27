Nvidia calms AI bubble fears with 59% jump in second-quarter profit

Chip maker Nvidia, the world's most valuable company, has reported a 59 per cent annual rise in its second-quarter profit for its 2026 fiscal year, boosted by strong data centre revenue and easing market fears that the AI bubble is about to burst.

Net income in the three months to the end of July jumped to $26.42 billion, beating analyst expectations, the California-based industry bellwether said on Wednesday.

Revenue for the period climbed 56 per cent year on year to $46.73 billion, driven by demand for its accelerate computing programme used for large language models.

The chip maker expects revenue this quarter to be 54 per cent, plus or minus 2 per cent. It does not assume any H20 shipments to China in its outlook.

Data centre revenue, one of the company's key segments, was up 56 per cent to $41.1 billion after significant investment in infrastructure for artificial intelligence.

Nvidia said $33.8 billion of its data centre sales were "compute", or its GPU chips. The company said compute revenue fell 1 per cent from the first quarter due to a $4 billion reduction in H20 sales.

Nvidia shares fell during after-hours trading.

Nvidia also said it is continuing to increase its Blackwell architecture, which rose 17 per cent from the previous quarter, including its Blackwell Ultra architecture.

“Blackwell is the AI platform the world has been waiting for, delivering an exceptional generational leap. Production of Blackwell Ultra is ramping at full speed, and demand is extraordinary,” said Nvidia founder and chief executive Jensen Huang.

"The AI race is on, and Blackwell is the platform at its centre.”

Nvidia rose to prominence amid the generative AI boom, significantly increasing its research and manufacturing to cater to players in the hotly contested industry serving applications.

In late June, Nvidia overtook Microsoft to become the world's most valuable publicly traded company. Shortly afterwards, it became the first to hit a market capitalisation of $4 trillion, beating Microsoft and Apple, which had both been tipped to reach that milestone first.

The company, and the wider AI market, hit a snag last week after Sam Altman, the chief executive of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, reportedly said the AI market is in a bubble, causing Nvidia's stock to drop 3.5 per cent.

But with its second-quarter results, and "as the world's most valuable company with a large weighting in major indices, Nvidia’s results directly affect market direction", Milad Azar, a market analyst at broker XTB Mena, told The National.

"Its financial disclosures are now seen not just as corporate updates but as important indications that can either support the ongoing AI-driven rally or prompt caution among investors."

Nvidia is valued at about $4.3 trillion, data from CompaniesMarketCap shows. The company makes up about 8 per cent of the S&P 500 – a record for a US company. Its value is also bigger than the entire global cryptocurrency market, according to trading platform eToro.

"Investors are compelled not only by Nvidia’s incredible return on equity and free cash flow, but also by its ability to maintain an innovation edge in GPUs and data centres, ensuring it retains top spot in the space for some time," Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone, told The National.

"Despite increased political challenges over the past 12 months, the investment case for Nvidia remains strong."

