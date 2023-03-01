MBZUAI president on AI careers and the real concern for ChatGPT: Business Extra

Prof Eric Xing, the president of Abu Dhabi's Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, joins host Kelsey Warner this week after the university's inaugural class graduated.

They speak on jobs prospects for the fresh grads, the less-discussed risks of ChatGPT and other newsmakers in the field of AI.

In this episode

Prof Eric Xing on the moment AI is having right now (0m 22s)

The use of AI and its effects on academia (7m 08s)

MBZUAI and putting UAE on the map (12m 30s)

Finding the possibilities for UAE (17m 34s)

Read more

More than 1,000 students apply for places at world's first artificial intelligence university

What do you do with a degree in AI? First UAE graduates see a world of opportunity

UK peers challenge police use of artificial intelligence