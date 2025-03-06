A presentation on the Qwen AI large language model at the Alibaba Cloud AI Tech Day event in Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur. Bloomberg
A presentation on the Qwen AI large language model at the Alibaba Cloud AI Tech Day event in Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur. Bloomberg

Business

Markets

What is Qwen, the open-source GenAI model from Alibaba challenging DeepSeek?

Chinese platform says performance is strong on mathematical reasoning, coding and general problem-solving

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

March 06, 2025