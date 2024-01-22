President Sheikh Mohamed announces Artificial Intelligence council for Abu Dhabi

Council will develop artificial intelligence strategies in the capital

President Sheikh Mohamed has announced the creation of a council to oversee artificial intelligence plans in Abu Dhabi.

President Sheikh Mohamed has announced the creation of a council to oversee artificial intelligence plans in Abu Dhabi. Reuters

The National
Jan 22, 2024
President Sheikh Mohamed has announced the creation of an artificial intelligence council in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed, in his role as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, unveiled the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council (AIATC) on Monday night.

The council will be responsible for developing and implementing policies and strategies related to research, infrastructure and investments in artificial intelligence and advanced technology in Abu Dhabi, state news agency Wam reported.

"The establishment of the AIATC reflects a strong belief in the importance of technological leadership in building the economy of the future," said Wam.

"The council will develop plans and research programmes in collaboration with local and global partners to enhance Abu Dhabi's status in the fields of artificial intelligence and advanced technology.

"It complements Abu Dhabi's strategy to position the emirate as a world-leading hub for investments, partnerships, and talent in the sector."

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, will serve as Chairman of the AIATC with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, as Vice Chairman.

