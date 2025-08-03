Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade jumped 35% in first half on economic diversification

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade in the first half of this year jumped 34.7 per cent annually to Dh195.4 ($53.2 billion) as the emirate’s economy continues to expand amid diversification efforts and government drives.

Exports during the period grew by 64 per cent to Dh78.5 billion, while imports rose by 15 per cent to Dh80 billion, and re-exports registered a 35 per cent increase to exceed Dh36 billion, Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Sunday citing Abu Dhabi Customs' statistics.

“The growth in non-oil foreign trade during the first half of 2025 reflects the success of Abu Dhabi’s economic strategies, and highlights the effectiveness of efforts made by Abu Dhabi Customs, in collaboration with strategic partners, to facilitate trade,” said Rashed Al Mansoori, director general of the general administration of Abu Dhabi Customs.

“These efforts are driven by the adoption of advanced systems, innovations, and digital technologies.”

Abu Dhabi's economy expanded by 3.8 per cent annually in 2024 to reach an all-time high value of Dh1.2 trillion, state news agency Wam reported in May.

The emirate's non-oil sector during the 12-month period grew 6.2 per cent to Dh644.3 billion, marking its highest annual contribution yet to the total gross domestic product at 54.7 per cent, Wam said, quoting data from the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi has continued its shift away from oil and has taken several measures to attract international investors, boost its competitiveness and improve the ease of conducting business.

In 2022, the emirate launched an industrial strategy to improve the contribution of the sector to the economy, by investing Dh10 billion across six programmes to more than double the emirate’s manufacturing to Dh172 billion by 2031.

Abu Dhabi also plans to boost the tourism sector's contribution to its GDP to 12 per cent by 2030, from 5 per cent in 2023. It has also laid out long-term strategies to further develop sectors including aviation and technology, with new investments in artificial intelligence.

The increase in non-oil foreign trade underscores the strength of Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification strategies and significant investments across key sectors. These efforts collectively support the emirate’s growth as a leading regional and global trade and logistics hub, Abu Dhabi Customs said.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said the emirate is increasing efforts to position the UAE’s capital city among the world’s most business-ready economies by “streamlining trade procedures, deploying smart systems, and integrating services to enhance flow and accelerate efficiency”.

This will help cement Abu Dhabi’s position as a global trade and investment centre, and a key node on international supply chains, Mr Al Zaabi added.

The UAE is signing new trade agreements that are helping it to boost trade with partner states around the globe. It has already signed 28 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (Cepas), with the latest deal signed with Azerbaijan last month.

Ten of these deals – with India, Indonesia, Israel, Turkey, Cambodia, Georgia, Costa Rica, Mauritius, Serbia and Jordan – have been implemented and are operational, according to data from the Ministry of Foreign Trade.

Agreements with other trading partners – Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Chile, Colombia, Kenya, Ukraine, Vietnam, Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, Eurasia, Belarus and Azerbaijan – are yet to be implemented. Talks have also concluded with the Philippines, Morocco and Armenia.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 325bhp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh289,000

ABU DHABI CARD 5pm: UAE Martyrs Cup (TB) Conditions; Dh90,000; 2,200m

5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap; Dh70,000; 1,400m​​​​​​​

6pm: UAE Matyrs Trophy (PA) Maiden; Dh80,000; 1,600m​​​​​​​

6.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Apprentice Championship (PA) Prestige; Dh100,000; 1,600m​​​​​​​

7pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Ladies World Championship (PA) Prestige; Dh125,000; 1,600m​​​​​​​

8pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown (PA) Group 1; Dh5,000,000; 1,600m

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.