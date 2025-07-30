UAE's non-oil foreign trade hits $462.8bn in first half, defying trends

The UAE's non-oil foreign trade rose by 24 per cent annually in the first six months of 2025, bucking the global trend as the Emirates continues to diversify its economy and forge trade deals across continents.

The value of aggregate non-oil foreign trade for the January-June period jumped to Dh1.7 trillion ($462.8 billion), double the level from five years ago, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said on social media platform X on Wednesday.

The average growth of global trade during the first half of this year was about 1.75 per cent, which underpins the strength of the UAE economy and its growing trade and economic partnerships.

“The numbers speak of our economic relations with the world … and unprecedented development for the UAE. The numbers say that the future will be more beautiful and greater,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“Our non-oil trade with our international partners surged at a record rate in the first half of 2025, reaching 120 per cent with Switzerland, 33 per cent with India, 41 per cent with Turkey, 29 per cent with the US, and 15 per cent with China,” he added.

Foreign trade of the UAE was worth Dh5.23 trillion last year, a 49 per cent jump from the levels achieved in 2021 as the Arab world's second largest economy continues to expand its economic relations around the world despite mounting uncertainties that slow trade.

The Emirates achieved a total trade surplus of Dh492.3 billion in 2024 as the country's exports exceeded imports in the 12 months to the end of December, the UAE Government Media Office said in April, quoting data from the World Trade Organisation.

The UAE is putting emphasis on strengthening its trade ties as part of its economic diversification efforts.

The UAE’s economy grew by 4 per cent last year, driven by a strong expansion in its non-oil sector.

The country's real gross domestic product at the end of last year reached Dh1.776 trillion, the UAE’s Ministry of Economy said in June, quoting data from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.

The non-oil economy grew by 5 per cent annually to Dh1.34 trillion, accounting for more than 75 per cent of the country's economic activity, while oil-related activities contributed Dh434 billion to the overall economy.

The Emirates has already signed 27 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (Cepas), with the latest deal signed with Azerbaijan earlier this month.

Ten of these deals – with India, Indonesia, Israel, Turkey, Cambodia, Georgia, Costa Rica, Mauritius, Serbia and Jordan – have been implemented and are operational, according to data from the Ministry of Foreign Trade. These are already yielding benefits.

Agreements with other trading partners – Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Chile, Colombia, Kenya, Ukraine, Vietnam, Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, Eurasia, Belarus and Azerbaijan – are yet to be implemented. Talks have also concluded with the Philippines, Morocco and Armenia.

The UAE's broadening trade relations despite US President Donald Trump's push for tariffs denting prospects for global trade growth this year.

In April, the World Trade Organisation said tariffs and uncertainty that ensued has added “severe downside risks” to trade.

The WTO currently predicts global goods trade to fall by 0.2 per cent this year after forecasting growth of 2.7 per cent.

