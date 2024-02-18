UAE's non-oil foreign trade hit record $953bn in 2023

The UAE's non-oil foreign trade hit a record Dh3.5 trillion ($953 billion) in 2023, despite a decline in the international movement of goods and services, and bolstered by continuing economic growth in the Emirates.

The country's trade with its top 10 most important foreign partners grew 26 per cent last year, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said on social media platform X on Sunday.

"We indicated at the beginning of 2023 that it will be a record year for the economy ... and the UAE has cemented new bridges of co-operation through comprehensive partnership agreements in 2023," he said.

"The UAE today is at the heart of the global trade flow and its economic commitments with everyone continue. Our motto will always be that we say what we do and do what we say."

The UAE's non-oil foreign trade hit a record Dh1.24 trillion in the first half of 2023, up 14.4 per cent year on year, as the country's non-oil exports during the period exceeded the annual level recorded five years ago.

The Arab world's second-largest economy has signed a series of comprehensive economic partnership agreements (Cepas) with countries such as India, Turkey and Indonesia.

The UAE is working towards signing 26 Cepas as it seeks to attract more investment and diversify its economy.

