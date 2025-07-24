AD Ports sets up China office to serve emerging trade corridors

AD Ports Group, the operator of industrial cities and free zones in Abu Dhabi, has launched its first office in China, as it aims to strengthen commercial and investment activities globally.

The new office in Beijing will help advance AD Ports’ presence within China as well as the Belt and Road network, which spans maritime routes linking Asia, Africa and Europe as well as multimodal overland corridors between China, Central Asia, the Middle East and Europe, AD Ports said in a statement on Thursday.

The new office will also help connect potential clients and investors into the group’s integrated global trade and logistics ecosystem, while co-ordinating investments, fostering new business ventures, and facilitating capital inflows from Chinese investors into the UAE.

Officials at AD Port Group's office opening in Beijing, China. Photo: AD Ports

“As the world’s largest exporter and driver of supply chain development, China is actively reshaping international trade. Through our newly established Beijing office, we will work closely with our Chinese partners to support the expansion of key local, regional and international trade corridors and deliver cutting-edge shipping, infrastructure and logistics solutions,” said Capt Mohamed Al Shamsi, managing director and group chief executive of AD Ports Group.

The move comes as AD Ports looks to expand its global footprint and strengthen partnerships with businesses across within the UAE well as China, and in markets beyond the world's second-largest economy. The Abu Dhabi-based group and China’s Jiangsu Overseas Co-operation Investment operate economic zones in Abu Dhabi, while Cosco Shipping Ports operates a major container terminal via a joint venture at Khalifa Port.

A number of Chinese companies have also invested in manufacturing and trading entities within Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi Group (Kezad), the largest operator of integrated economic zones in the UAE. As of 2024, China was the UAE's largest trading partner, with more than $100 billion in total bilateral trade spanning sectors including crude oil, petrochemicals and artificial intelligence.

AD Ports, which has a network of more than 140 offices worldwide, completed several new deals last year including acquiring 100 per cent of APM Terminals Castellon in Spain, as well as buying a 60 per cent stake in Dubai Technologies, a trade and transportation solutions developer based in Dubai.

The group also acquired a 60 per cent stake in Tbilisi Dry Port, a key logistics terminal in Georgia, and secured 81 per cent ownership in the joint venture that signed a 20-year concession to operate and upgrade the existing Luanda Multipurpose Port Terminal in Angola.

Established in 2006, AD Ports’ portfolio includes 33 terminals, with a presence in more than 50 countries, and economic zones spanning more than 550 square kilometres.

As part of its China growth strategy, AD Ports will also be expanding in-country capacities of Noatum Logistics, the group’s logistics arm, to offer logistics solutions tailored specifically to the needs of China’s domestic market. Noatum Logistics will also operate its new commercial branch for the Beijing-Tianjin region, a vital domestic market with a combined population of more than 110 million, according to AD Ports.

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

Teachers' pay - what you need to know Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

Company%20profile %3Cp%3EName%3A%20Cashew%0D%3Cbr%3EStarted%3A%202020%0D%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Ibtissam%20Ouassif%20and%20Ammar%20Afif%0D%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3EIndustry%3A%20FinTech%0D%3Cbr%3EFunding%20size%3A%20%2410m%0D%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Mashreq%2C%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Other workplace saving schemes The UAE government announced a retirement savings plan for private and free zone sector employees in 2023.

Dubai’s savings retirement scheme for foreign employees working in the emirate’s government and public sector came into effect in 2022.

National Bonds unveiled a Golden Pension Scheme in 2022 to help private-sector foreign employees with their financial planning.

In April 2021, Hayah Insurance unveiled a workplace savings plan to help UAE employees save for their retirement.

Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based investment manager, has launched a fund that will allow UAE private companies to offer employees investment returns on end-of-service benefits.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5