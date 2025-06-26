UAE and Chinese officials seek to boost co-operation in various sectors

Bolstering co-operation between the UAE and China in energy, renewables, infrastructure and other areas was on the agenda on Thursday during a series of official meetings in Beijing.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Adnoc's managing director and group chief executive, took part in the visit to China, where he met Lan Fo’an, China’s Minister of Finance, as well as other Chinese officials and company executives.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber with Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. Wam

According to UAE state news agency, Wam, liquefied natural gas, petrochemicals and strategic shipping were among the topics discussed as the two countries sought to enhance partnerships.

The recent meeting came several months after Adnoc signed the UAE's largest LNG supply agreement with various Chinese companies.

In recent years, ties between the UAE and China have been on the rise as the Arab world's second-largest economy continues to diversify and grow.

As of 2024, China was the UAE's largest trading partner, with more than $100 billion in total bilateral trade.

Thursday's series of meeting between Dr Al Jaber and Chinese officials and business leaders also touched on both countries’ shared interest in advancing industrial and technological partnerships that support sustainable development, enabling knowledge transfer and boosting global competitiveness, Wam reported.

