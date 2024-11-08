Shipping containers at a sea port in Karachi. In February, AD Ports signed a 25-year concession agreement with the Pakistani federal agency that oversees Karachi Port. AFP
Shipping containers at a sea port in Karachi. In February, AD Ports signed a 25-year concession agreement with the Pakistani federal agency that oversees Karachi Port. AFP

Business

Economy

AD Ports partners with Pakistan to boost trade, transport and logistics

The agreements are aimed at enhancing collaboration in customs, rail, airport infrastructure and maritime logistics

Alkesh Sharma
Alkesh Sharma

November 08, 2024

On The Money

Make money work for you with news and expert analysis

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      On The Money