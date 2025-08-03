Opec+ has agreed to increase its oil production by 547,000 barrels per day for September, as the alliance of oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia continues to unwind voluntary cuts introduced during the pandemic.

"The eight participating countries will implement a production adjustment of 547 thousand barrels per day in September 2025 from August 2025 required production level," the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) stated in a press release on Sunday.

The decision marks the sixth month in a row the group has raised output as it gradually restores 2.2 million barrels a day of supply that was withheld from the market.

The alliance previously approved monthly rises of 138,000 barrels a day in April and 411,000 barrels a day for May, June and July.

Last month, Opec+ announced a larger-than-expected increase of 548,000 barrels a day for August, accelerating the pace of its phased supply return.

Policy and market fundamentals

Since December 2024, Opec+ has maintained that it would gradually and flexibly unwind its voluntary cuts beginning in April 2025.

In past statements, the group cited a steady global economic outlook, healthy market fundamentals and low oil inventories as reasons for restoring output.

Opec+ has reiterated that future increases can be paused or reversed if market conditions deteriorate, to maintain oil market stability.

The return of production cuts – originally agreed by eight Opec+ members including Saudi Arabia, Russia, the UAE and Iraq in November 2023 – had been pushed back several times amid concerns about growing supply in the market. The next gathering will take place on September 7.

Added pressures

Oil prices dropped on Friday after a weaker-than-expected US jobs report and tariffs announcements weighed on prospects for energy demand growth.

The Labour Department employment report for July put employment growth at a much lower level than expected, at 73,000 jobs. Markets had expected a gain of 100,000.

Brent, the benchmark for two-thirds of the world's oil, dropped 2.83 per cent to $69.67 a barrel at the market close on Friday, while West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, fell 2.79 per cent to settle at $67.33 a barrel on Friday, its biggest drop in a single day since June 24.

Recent geopolitical tensions have added to oil market volatility this year. A 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran earlier this year drove oil prices up by more than 13 per cent before they retreated below pre-war levels.

Opec+ is scheduled to meet again on September 7 to decide on output levels for the following month.

The alliance has maintained its commitment to supporting market stability as it continues to restore its supply gradually.

Dhadak 2 Director: Shazia Iqbal Starring: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri Rating: 1/5

UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Ghulam Shabber, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Boota, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Shaiman Anwar, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Naveed, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

World Cup final Who: France v Croatia

When: Sunday, July 15, 7pm (UAE)

TV: Game will be shown live on BeIN Sports for viewers in the Mena region

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used