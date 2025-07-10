After 48 hours on the ground in Vienna, one message resonates across the board – from oil majors to top analysts: “Relax. It’s chill, baby, chill.”
Inventory levels remain low. The threat of a disruptive surge in non-Opec supply? Also low. That means, for now, Opec+ and the core V8 members are confident of continuing to add back barrels, without derailing market balance.
"Ignore the noise, demand is strong, supply will stay tight into Q4,” Opec’s secretary general Haitham Al Ghais told The National.
Demand outlook
The secretariat forecasts 1.3 million barrels per day of demand growth in 2025, grounded in “raw data, not ideology.” The secretary general dismissed recession noise and stressed that real-world signals – travel season, refining margins, petrol drawdowns – all confirm resilience. “Noise is not news.”
Supply dynamics and US output
The market is expected to tighten into Q3 and early Q4, with non-Opec+ (non-DOC) production growth slowing. While not calling a peak, Mr Al Ghais said the slowdown is visible, and hinted at further clarity in Opec’s World Oil Outlook to 2050.
As for the US? “Relax, Manus” – Mr Al Ghais is “not worried”, emphasising confidence in the secretariat’s data-led approach over hype around “energy dominance”.
Cohesion and control
Critics who claim the oil production group has lost discipline are “writing Opec’s death certificate – again.” Mr Al Ghais pushed back hard, saying the group is united, data-driven and far from done. “Throwing in the towel does not exist in Opec’s dictionary,” he said.
Geopolitics and market risk
From Gaza to Iran, geopolitical threats loom, but they do not influence core supply/demand assessments. Opec reacts as needed, the secretary general said, but always on fundamentals, not fear. “We cannot pre-empt situations – we manage them.”
Final word
Opec will ensure the world remains well-supplied for “many decades to come”, with the long-term demand story still intact. “Oil remains 30 per cent of global primary energy. That won’t change overnight.”
Company Profile
Name: Thndr
Started: 2019
Co-founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr
Sector: FinTech
Headquarters: Egypt
UAE base: Hub71, Abu Dhabi
Current number of staff: More than 150
Funds raised: $22 million
Lowest Test scores
26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955
30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896
30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924
35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899
36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932
36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902
36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020
38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019
42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946
42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888
Dust and sand storms compared
Sand storm
- Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains
- Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand
- Duration: Short-lived, typically localised
- Travel distance: Limited
- Source: Open desert areas with strong winds
Dust storm
- Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles
- Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense
- Duration: Can linger for days
- Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres
- Source: Can be carried from distant regions
