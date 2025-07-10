Relax, it’s ‘chill, baby, chill’: Opec assures inventories stay tight

After 48 hours on the ground in Vienna, one message resonates across the board – from oil majors to top analysts: “Relax. It’s chill, baby, chill.”

Inventory levels remain low. The threat of a disruptive surge in non-Opec supply? Also low. That means, for now, Opec+ and the core V8 members are confident of continuing to add back barrels, without derailing market balance.

"Ignore the noise, demand is strong, supply will stay tight into Q4,” Opec’s secretary general Haitham Al Ghais told The National.

Demand outlook

The secretariat forecasts 1.3 million barrels per day of demand growth in 2025, grounded in “raw data, not ideology.” The secretary general dismissed recession noise and stressed that real-world signals – travel season, refining margins, petrol drawdowns – all confirm resilience. “Noise is not news.”

Supply dynamics and US output

The market is expected to tighten into Q3 and early Q4, with non-Opec+ (non-DOC) production growth slowing. While not calling a peak, Mr Al Ghais said the slowdown is visible, and hinted at further clarity in Opec’s World Oil Outlook to 2050.

As for the US? “Relax, Manus” – Mr Al Ghais is “not worried”, emphasising confidence in the secretariat’s data-led approach over hype around “energy dominance”.

Cohesion and control

Critics who claim the oil production group has lost discipline are “writing Opec’s death certificate – again.” Mr Al Ghais pushed back hard, saying the group is united, data-driven and far from done. “Throwing in the towel does not exist in Opec’s dictionary,” he said.

Geopolitics and market risk

From Gaza to Iran, geopolitical threats loom, but they do not influence core supply/demand assessments. Opec reacts as needed, the secretary general said, but always on fundamentals, not fear. “We cannot pre-empt situations – we manage them.”

Final word

Opec will ensure the world remains well-supplied for “many decades to come”, with the long-term demand story still intact. “Oil remains 30 per cent of global primary energy. That won’t change overnight.”

Company Profile Name: Thndr

Started: 2019

Co-founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr

Sector: FinTech

Headquarters: Egypt

UAE base: Hub71, Abu Dhabi

Current number of staff: More than 150

Funds raised: $22 million

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions

Related

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 194hp at 5,600rpm Torque: 275Nm from 2,000-4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: from Dh155,000 On sale: now

Diriyah%20project%20at%20a%20glance %3Cp%3E-%20Diriyah%E2%80%99s%201.9km%20King%20Salman%20Boulevard%2C%20a%20Parisian%20Champs-Elysees-inspired%20avenue%2C%20is%20scheduled%20for%20completion%20in%202028%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20The%20Royal%20Diriyah%20Opera%20House%20is%20expected%20to%20be%20completed%20in%20four%20years%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20Diriyah%E2%80%99s%20first%20of%2042%20hotels%2C%20the%20Bab%20Samhan%20hotel%2C%20will%20open%20in%20the%20first%20quarter%20of%202024%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20On%20completion%20in%202030%2C%20the%20Diriyah%20project%20is%20forecast%20to%20accommodate%20more%20than%20100%2C000%20people%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20The%20%2463.2%20billion%20Diriyah%20project%20will%20contribute%20%247.2%20billion%20to%20the%20kingdom%E2%80%99s%20GDP%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20It%20will%20create%20more%20than%20178%2C000%20jobs%20and%20aims%20to%20attract%20more%20than%2050%20million%20visits%20a%20year%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20About%202%2C000%20people%20work%20for%20the%20Diriyah%20Company%2C%20with%20more%20than%2086%20per%20cent%20being%20Saudi%20citizens%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

Results 5pm: Al Falah – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,200m; Winner: Bshara, Richard Mullen (jockey), Salem Al Ketbi (trainer) 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: AF Musannef, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Al Dhafra – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: AF Mualami, Antonio Fresu, Abubakar Daud 6.30pm: Al Khaleej Al Arabi – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Hawafez, Adrie de Vries, Abubakar Daud 7pm: Al Mafraq – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: JAP Almahfuz, Royston Ffrench, Irfan Ellahi 7.30pm: Al Samha – Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Celestial Spheres, Patrick Cosgrave, Ismail Mohammed

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

Persuasion %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECarrie%20Cracknell%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDakota%20Johnson%2C%20Cosmo%20Jarvis%2C%20Richard%20E%20Grant%2C%20Henry%20Golding%20and%20Nikki%20Amuka-Bird%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

SCHEDULE Thursday, December 6

08.00-15.00 Technical scrutineering

15.00-17.00 Extra free practice Friday, December 7

09.10-09.30 F4 free practice

09.40-10.00 F4 time trials

10.15-11.15 F1 free practice

14.00 F4 race 1

15.30 BRM F1 qualifying Saturday, December 8

09.10-09.30 F4 free practice

09.40-10.00 F4 time trials

10.15-11.15 F1 free practice

14.00 F4 race 2

15.30 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nag%20Ashwin%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPrabhas%2C%20Saswata%20Chatterjee%2C%20Deepika%20Padukone%2C%20Amitabh%20Bachchan%2C%20Shobhana%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%E2%98%85%E2%98%85%E2%98%85%E2%98%85%3C%2Fp%3E%0A