The narrowing trend in Brent-WTI prices is expected to continue as long as the US remains a net oil exporter and continues to expand its pipeline capacity, analysts say. AFP
The Brent-WTI price gap is shrinking, raising US influence on global oil markets
The spread can have significant global implications for crude, extending all the way to the pump