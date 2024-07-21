The narrowing trend in Brent-WTI prices is expected to continue as long as the US remains a net oil exporter and continues to expand its pipeline capacity, analysts say. AFP
The Brent-WTI price gap is shrinking, raising US influence on global oil markets

The spread can have significant global implications for crude, extending all the way to the pump

Sunil Singh
21 July, 2024

