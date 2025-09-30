Abu Dhabi aims for deeper US trade ties with major investment roadshow

Government organisations and private companies in Abu Dhabi are set to launch a roadshow in the US, as the UAE and America continue to strengthen investment ties.

The delegation, led by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, will include more than 100 executives from 44 organisations, the department said on Tuesday.

These include the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ADGM, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Abu Dhabi Customs, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, Aldar Properties and start-up incubator Hub71, among others.

The diversity of industries represented by the UAE delegation is expected to help economic ties grow further, with a shared vision for sustained partnerships, said Ahmed Al Zaabi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi DED.

The US, the world's largest economy, “is a long-standing and strategic partner to Abu Dhabi and the UAE, and our economic ties continue to thrive across key sectors”, Mr Al Zaabi said.

“This visit will build on our shared commitment to innovation, sustainability and inclusive growth by engaging leaders who are shaping the economic landscape to take our co-operation to new heights.”

The UAE, the Arab world's second-largest economy, continues to maintain a strong economic relationship with the US and is a key partner in the Middle East.

In 2024, bilateral trade between the two nations hit a record $34.4 billion, with the US exporting more than $26.9 billion of goods and services to the Emirates, which was an 8.5 per cent annual growth, latest data from the UAE Embassy in Washington shows.

That resulted in a $19.5 billion trade surplus for the US, marking its third-largest trade surplus globally, the embassy said.

The UAE maintains trade with all 50 US states, supporting about 161,000 American jobs, it added.

UAE investments in the US have surpassed $1 trillion, with the Emirates having recently committed to investing $1.4 trillion in the American economy over the next decade, the Abu Dhabi DED said.

Among the biggest areas of collaboration include technology, renewable energy, aviation and space technology, reflecting the strength of non-oil sectors that account for more than three quarters of the UAE's gross domestic product, the embassy said.

“This robust trade relationship reflects the success of the UAE’s increasingly diverse economy … the UAE-US trade and investment partnership continues to be a testament to the strength and potential of international co-operation,” it added.

The roadshow also comes shortly after 50 chief artificial intelligence officers from the UAE went on a 10-day tour of the US, to gain exposure to some of the latest technologies – including those yet to come to market – as part of their visit to some of the world’s largest technology companies.

“We are strengthening partnerships with leading economies and showcasing investment opportunities provided by our soaring Falcon Economy in various sectors and industries,” Mr Al Zaabi said on Tuesday.

In May, US President Donald Trump visited the UAE as part of his Gulf tour, with the two countries announcing commercial agreements and investments deals worth about $200 billion.