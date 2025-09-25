Dubai rises in global financial centre index, ranking fourth for FinTech

Dubai rose one spot to rank 11th this year's Global Financial Centres Index, buoyed by growth in its financial technology (FinTech) sector.

The emirate, the commercial and financial hub of the region, came fourth globally for FinTech on the index released on Thursday.

Dubai also ranked in the top 10 for professional services, government and regulatory, and trading sectors, making it among only seven cities to make the top five in one or more categories.

The index, published by Z/Yen Group in partnership with the China Development Institute, is an annual survey of the key centres for financial market activity around the world. A total of 135 cities were tracked for this year's list.

The index looked into regulatory aspects that are most important to the development of financial centres.

"The most important factor was predictability, followed by flexibility, the quality of regulation and the speed of regulatory response," it said. "Cost was identified as the least important aspect by those responding to the survey."

In a post on X, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance said Dubai International Financial Centre's more than 1,500 FinTech and artificial intelligence companies have collectively attracted over $4.2 billion in investments. "Dubai is shaping the future of the economy and innovation," he added.

Dubai's appeal as a hub for financial activity has maintained its strength on business-friendly regulations combined with its economic momentum.

The emirate's gross domestic product grew 4 per cent annually in the first quarter of 2025, rising to Dh119.7 billion ($32.6 billion), backed by expansion across several vital sectors.

Dubai also maintained its top position for greenfield foreign direct investment in the first half of 2025, the Government of Dubai Media Office said on Monday, citing the Financial Times' fDi Markets data.

Globally, New York took the top spot on the financial centres index, followed by London, Hong Kong, Singapore, San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Seoul.

Overall, there was little movement in the rankings – the top 10 centres stayed put – suggesting "no major change in the economic outlook across the leading economies in the world, with slightly improving growth and inflation falling", the report said.

In the Middle East, Abu Dhabi was the next highest financial hub after Dubai, at 28, with Doha at 62, Riyadh at 67, Bahrain at 73, Tel Aviv at 75, Kuwait City at 83, Istanbul at 88 and Tehran at 117.

Dubai also received the most mentions to a question on which cities are expected to become "more significant" as a financial hub over the next two to three years. Dubai's 95 mentions were well ahead of Singapore, Seoul, Riyadh and Hong Kong.

Among the top 15 in that category, eight are in the Asia-Pacific region while six are in the Middle East and Africa – Abu Dhabi placing sixth – "highlighting the increasing importance of these regions in global finance", the survey said.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Ms Yang's top tips for parents new to the UAE Join parent networks Look beyond school fees Keep an open mind

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

Winners Ballon d’Or (Men’s)

Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain / France) Ballon d’Or Féminin (Women’s)

Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona / Spain) Kopa Trophy (Best player under 21 – Men’s)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona / Spain) Best Young Women’s Player

Vicky López (Barcelona / Spain) Yashin Trophy (Best Goalkeeper – Men’s)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City / Italy) Best Women’s Goalkeeper

Hannah Hampton (England / Aston Villa and Chelsea) Men’s Coach of the Year

Luis Enrique (Paris Saint-Germain) Women’s Coach of the Year

Sarina Wiegman (England)

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Director: Kushan Nandy Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami Three stars

Libya's Gold UN Panel of Experts found regime secretly sold a fifth of the country's gold reserves. The panel’s 2017 report followed a trail to West Africa where large sums of cash and gold were hidden by Abdullah Al Senussi, Qaddafi’s former intelligence chief, in 2011. Cases filled with cash that was said to amount to $560m in 100 dollar notes, that was kept by a group of Libyans in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. A second stash was said to have been held in Accra, Ghana, inside boxes at the local offices of an international human rights organisation based in France.

MATCH INFO Champions League quarter-final, first leg Ajax v Juventus, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE) Match on BeIN Sports

The Limehouse Golem

Director: Juan Carlos Medina

Cast: Olivia Cooke, Bill Nighy, Douglas Booth

Three stars

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

All%20The%20Light%20We%20Cannot%20See%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESteven%20Knight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EMark%20Ruffalo%2C%20Hugh%20Laurie%2C%20Aria%20Mia%20Loberti%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2F5%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Mobile phone packages comparison

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Farage on Muslim Brotherhood Nigel Farage told Reform's annual conference that the party will proscribe the Muslim Brotherhood if he becomes Prime Minister.

"We will stop dangerous organisations with links to terrorism operating in our country," he said. "Quite why we've been so gutless about this – both Labour and Conservative – I don't know.

“All across the Middle East, countries have banned and proscribed the Muslim Brotherhood as a dangerous organisation. We will do the very same.”

It is 10 years since a ground-breaking report into the Muslim Brotherhood by Sir John Jenkins.

Among the former diplomat's findings was an assessment that “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” has “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

The prime minister at the time, David Cameron, who commissioned the report, said membership or association with the Muslim Brotherhood was a "possible indicator of extremism" but it would not be banned.

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Two products to make at home Toilet cleaner 1 cup baking soda 1 cup castile soap 10-20 drops of lemon essential oil (or another oil of your choice) Method: 1. Mix the baking soda and castile soap until you get a nice consistency. 2. Add the essential oil to the mix. Air Freshener 100ml water 5 drops of the essential oil of your choice (note: lavender is a nice one for this) Method: 1. Add water and oil to spray bottle to store. 2. Shake well before use.

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE