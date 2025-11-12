Aldar acquires Kezad assets for $155m to boost industrial property portfolio

Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi's biggest listed developer, has acquired two logistics assets from a unit of AD Ports Group for Dh570 million ($155.2 million), as it continues to expand its industrial portfolio.
The deal involves two facilities at Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (Kezad), which are currently being used by UAE e-commerce platform Noon and fibre-optics company Emtelle, respectively, Aldar said on Wednesday.
Noon's fulfilment centre and Emtelle's factory cover a combined area of more than 136,000 square metres, and have direct connectivity to Khalifa Port, Etihad Rail and motorways.
Jassem Busaibe, chief executive of Aldar Investment, said the acquisition was part of "Aldar’s strategy to scale its logistics and industrial platform in the UAE, while further strengthening our expansive recurring income business".
"The Grade A assets acquired from AD Ports Group are strategically located and occupied for the long term, ensuring stable income generation," he added.
Demand for logistics and industrial sectors has grown in the UAE, with e-commerce gaining traction as consumers increasingly opt to buy online.
Abu Dhabi and Dubai have become hotspots for industrial property, driven by logistics, manufacturing, retailers and traders, consultancy Knight Frank reported.
Aldar has been expanding into the sector as part of its diversification efforts. Last month, Aldar announced it was investing $1 billion to build a series of new develop-to-hold properties in areas surrounding Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport to expand its presence in the residential, commercial and logistics sectors.
Aldar also bought a commercial tower for Dh2.3 billion at Dubai International Financial Centre amid higher demand for office space in the emirate, making further inroads into the commercial sector.
Kezad, meanwhile, is the largest operator of integrated economic zones in the UAE, with its infrastructure and services spanning 12 such areas in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra region, covering a total of 550 square kilometres.
"This transaction ... highlights the attractiveness of our assets and the strength of Abu Dhabi’s industrial and logistics real estate market, which continues to see robust demand from global investors," said Abdullah Al Hameli, chief executive for economic cities and free zones at AD Ports Group.
