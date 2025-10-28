Aldar's Q3 profit surges more than 40% amid UAE property boom

Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi's biggest listed property company, reported a 40.5 per cent annual surge in third quarter profit as revenue soared during the period amid UAE's property boom.

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the company for three months to the end of September climbed to Dh1.52 billion ($414 million), the company said in a statement on Tuesday to Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue during the period jumped 44 per cent annually to Dh8 billion, boosted by UAE property sales of Dh9.1 billion from its existing inventory as well as new launches, including Fahid Beach Terraces, Rise by Athlon and Al Deem Townhomes.

“Aldar continues to respond to the country’s thriving demand for high-quality real estate with an unprecedented level of activity across the group,” said Aldar Properties chairman Mohamed Al Mubarak.

“Our development revenue backlog has reached a record Dh66.5 billion, underscoring the depth of demand for our residential communities, while our Dh17.6 billion develop-to-hold pipeline reflects the scale and breadth of our long-term investment strategy.”

Aldar this week announced that it is investing $1 billion in Yas Island and Al Shamkha to develop new projects to expand its portfolio. The new develop-to-hold properties for long term leasing will be built around Abu Dhabi's international airport, it said on Monday.

Aldar’s development business has been “supported by strong domestic sales and the continued growth of overseas buyers drawn by the UAE’s position as one of the world’s safest and most attractive investment destinations”, said Aldar group chief executive Talal Al Dhiyebi.

The UAE's property market has been booming on the back of government reforms, including residency permits for retired and remote workers and expansion of the 10-year golden visa programme.

Abu Dhabi property deals in the first half of 2025 surged by 42 per cent annually to Dh54 billion, with total volume of transactions up 25 per cent to 15,578, according to the latest data from Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre.

