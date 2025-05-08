Mubadala asset base grows on back of AI and future-focused investments

Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi’s strategic investment arm, posted a 9.5 per cent increase in its asset base last year, driven by investments in future-focused sectors including artificial intelligence, health care and advanced manufacturing.

Mubadala’s total assets under management in 2024 reached Dh1.2 trillion ($326 billion), with annualised returns of 10.1 per cent over five years, the company said on Thursday.

The creation of technology company MGX by the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council, with G42 and Mubadala as co-founding partners, was the highlight of 2024, said Khaldoon Al Mubarak, managing director and group chief executive of Mubadala.

“Our portfolio has been constructed to navigate market cycles and scale future-focused sectors – from AI and clean energy to life sciences, semiconductors and advanced manufacturing – all aligned with our national priorities,” he said in a statement.

“A growing number of best-in-class investors continued to partner with Mubadala across key geographies and sectors.”

Capital deployed across various sectors grew 33.7 per cent year-on-year to Dh119 billion, Mubadala said. Portfolio mix remained broadly consistent compared to last year, with 40 per cent in private equity, 23 per cent in public markets, and 17 per cent in infrastructure and real estate.

“We deployed significant capital across mature and emerging markets, targeting new global value chains and demographic-driven megatrends while reinforcing our presence in key investment destinations,” Mr Al Mubarak said.

