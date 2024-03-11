Abu Dhabi sets up technology investment company MGX amid AI push

Abu Dhabi has set up a new technology investment company, MGX, to expedite the development of artificial intelligence and other advanced technology as the emirate seeks to boost its future economy.

The new company, announced by the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council on Monday, will explore partnerships in the UAE and internationally, Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement.

It will focus on three core areas – AI infrastructure (data centres and connectivity), semiconductors and core technology and applications such as AI models, software, data, life sciences and robotics.

The emirate’s sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Company and AI and cloud computing firm G42 will serve as foundational partners.

President Sheikh Mohamed announced the creation of the AIATC in January. The council is responsible for policies and strategies related to research, infrastructure and investment in AI and advanced technology in Abu Dhabi.

"In MGX, we are establishing a UAE national champion focused on AI and advanced technologies that will shape a future where technology enables a more prosperous, sustainable and interconnected world," Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the AIATC, said.

“Our singular focus is accelerating AI’s responsible and inclusive development for the benefit of humanity, guided by Abu Dhabi’s global investment strategy for artificial intelligence."

Technology investment company MGX is to be chaired by Tahnoun bin Zayed, with Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak as Vice-Chairman. Board members are Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Peng Xiao and Ahmed Yahia Al Idrissi, who will take the role of MGX CEO. pic.twitter.com/q5BtFXieos — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) March 11, 2024

