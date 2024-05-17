Mubadala’s assets under management surged to $302bn in 2023

Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi’s strategic investment arm, saw a 9.5 per cent increase in its assets under management last year as the company continues to boost investments in industries shaping the future, including artificial intelligence and clean energy.

Mubadala’s total assets under management in 2023 climbed to Dh1.11 trillion ($302.2 billion), the company said on Friday.

It made investments worth Dh89 billion in AI, technology, digital infrastructure, life sciences and clean energy while growing its private credit business to grow its portfolio during the period.

The company said it capitalised on market opportunities to execute its monetisation strategy, generating total proceeds of Dh99 billion for the year, while its portfolio achieved a five-year rate of return of 10.3 per cent.

“Mubadala had a strong year across the portfolio, making investments in areas essential to growth and innovation around the world,” Khaldoon Al Mubarak, managing director and group chief executive of Mubadala, said.

“Our foundational investments in industries shaping the future are positioning Mubadala as a global investor in solutions to support human progress. Globally, we continue to strengthen our presence and partnerships in key markets, ramping up investments across a range of sectors in line with our convictions.”