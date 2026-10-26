Apollo takes minority stake in Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Capital

Mubadala Capital announced on Monday a strategic investment from Apollo to support its next phase of growth.

Apollo will take a minority equity stake in Mubadala Capital and commit capital across its various investment strategies, the company said in a media release.

Other strategic investors will also join as minority shareholders in Mubadala Capital, with an expected commitment of $5 billion to the firm’s investment strategies.

Silver Rock Financial is also an equity holder in Mubadala Capital. Mubadala Investment Company remains the majority shareholder.

After the addition of new equity shareholders, Mubadala Capital will continue to operate independently and maintain its own governance structure, with its existing management team retaining full authority over investment decisions and operations, according to the news release.

“Mubadala Capital was built to connect the world’s capital with differentiated private market opportunities, and this partnership accelerates that ambition. Apollo is one of the most respected institutions in our industry, and their confidence in what we are building reflects the strength of the platform we’ve created and the trajectory we are on," said Hani Barhoush, chief executive of Mubadala Capital, adding that Apollo has been a "trusted partner" for several years.

Founded in 2011, Mubadala Capital has rapidly grown into a next-generation alternative asset manager with a core alternatives business managing more than $60 billion across five investment strategies. As of late June, Apollo had about $1.05 trillion of assets under management.

"This investment in the differentiated asset management platform they have built in Mubadala Capital builds on our existing partnership and reflects our conviction in their business," said John Zito, co-president of Apollo Asset Management said. "This investment will deepen our alignment and strengthen our mutual commitment to each other’s success, while creating significant opportunities to reach a broader global investor base.”

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory and legal approvals.