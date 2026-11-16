The US-UAE Business Council is holding a week-long mission to the Emirates focusing on infrastructure and backed by the Department of Commerce.

The November 17-24 visit will give US executives the opportunity to “explore the UAE’s ambitious infrastructure development priorities and strengthen commercial partnerships between our two countries”, the council said on social media.

It will also focus on UAE investment in new infrastructure to strengthen resilience amid the Iran war. The US-UAE Business Council said the mission would look at ports, rail lines, roads and pipelines the Emirates has been investing in to establish alternative shipping routes.

The Emirates has continued to back investment commitments in the US since the Iran war broke out on February 28.

“Our commitments to the United States remain firm, our major investments are moving forward, and expanded access to advanced technology is opening further opportunities,” Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE ambassador to the US, wrote in a letter to the business council dated October 19.

In the letter, Mr Al Otaiba, who is also Minister of State, said the six-gigawatt UAE-US AI campus continues as a “a statement of UAE resolve” that “clearly exemplifies the depth of the bilateral relationship”.

The mission will include meetings with L'imad, Etihad Rail, DP World, Gulftainer and the Ministry of Foreign Trade.