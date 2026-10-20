UAE is powering along with US technology co-operation, Yousef Al Otaiba says

Despite the US war with Iran and disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the UAE is moving ahead with investment and technology plans in America, according to the UAE's ambassador to Washington.

In a letter written on Monday to the US-UAE Business Council, Yousef Al Otaiba, who is also a Minister of State, said neither the UAE nor members of the council flinched during the challenges presented by the conflict.

"We adapt, we persevere – and more than ever, we do it in close partnership with the US," he wrote.

"Our commitments to the United States remain firm, our major investments are moving forward, and expanded access to advanced technology is opening further opportunities."

Mr Al Otaiba also told council members that his country had "earned its place among America's most trusted partners", and said the UAE would never put that trust at risk.

Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE's ambassador to the US, thanked members of the US-UAE Business Council for their resilience. Show caption: Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE's ambassador to the US, thanked me…

The US has over the years entrusted the UAE to use and operate US defence systems, F-16s and Apache helicopters, which have assisted the country in dealing with aggression from Iran this year, he wrote.

"This not only shielded the UAE homeland, it was also a key link in the integrated network that defended American personnel, assets and allies across the region," Mr Al Otaiba said.

In July, the US Department of Commerce significantly upgraded the UAE's export status, giving it “enhanced favourable treatment” and making it easier to export and transfer US military equipment, satellites, spacecraft, and artificial intelligence and energy technology.

Mr Al Otaiba said that upgrade will help to strengthen the UAE and US in years to come.

"More speed, more scale and more opportunity on both sides," he wrote to business council members.

He said the upgrade was a tremendous vote of confidence in the UAE's technological commitment to making sure sophisticated tools stay out of the wrong hands.

"We have implemented extensive legal, institutional and structural protections," Mr Al Otaiba wrote. "These include ring-fenced security environments, approved end users, verifiable non-diversion, vetted personnel and continuous monitoring."

He spoke of the recent announcement of UAE-based Space42 signing a $1 billion communications deal with US-based Viasat, and of Emirates, Etihad and flydubai placing more than $65 billion worth of orders for Boeing aircraft with General Electric engines as proof of how both the US and UAE were benefitting.

"Together, these investments expand American manufacturing, energy and computing capacity while creating opportunities for US companies to innovate and grow," he said.

The letter also highlighted the UAE's 10-year, $1.4 trillion tech investment framework in the US, which Mr Al Otaiba said was ahead of schedule.

"The UAE has purchased and invested hundreds of billions of dollars in US technologies, companies and energy projects," he said, adding "that capital is already at work".

For several years, the US and UAE have worked closely amid the AI development boom. The UAE has been regarded by many technology executives as being ahead of the curve on AI.

In May, after several months of working out security details, the first shipments of US-based Nvidia's highly sought-after CPUs and GPUs, critical for AI infrastructure, arrived in the UAE.

"The five-gigawatt UAE-US AI Campus, built with American partners and powered by American chips, is more than infrastructure, it is a statement of UAE resolve and clearly exemplifies the depth of the bilateral relationship," Mr Al Otaiba said.

He said the geopolitical obstacles over the past year, although challenging at times, have strengthened the UAE-US connection, and that the Emirates would fulfil its promises to protect US technology and find ways to create more opportunities for both countries.

"These are the messages I ask you to carry to all your colleagues, boards and networks," Mr Al Otaiba said.