Sheikh Abdullah joins US and India counterparts for talks in Mumbai

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met his Indian and American counterparts in Mumbai on Tuesday for trilateral talks aimed at deepening co-operation across key sectors.

Sheikh Abdullah sat down with India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Indian financial capital, where talks centred on expanding ties across the economy, trade, investment, technology and artificial intelligence.

The three ministers explored ways to advance shared interests, deepen economic integration, and enhance regional and international co-operation, with sustainable development featuring high on the agenda.

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the depth of the UAE's strategic relationships with India and the US, noting that the two partnerships continue to grow. He highlighted a shared commitment to capitalising on opportunities across various sectors in support of common development goals.

Also addressed were regional and international developments, with the three ministers exchanging views on issues of mutual concern. Discussions touched on continuing efforts to strengthen security and stability, as well as to promote development and prosperity across the region and beyond.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, attended the meeting alongside Sheikh Abdullah.