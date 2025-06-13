Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Wam
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Secretary of Commerce in Washington

Relations between UAE and US at heart of talks

June 13, 2025

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has discussed ties between the UAE and America, with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

The meeting took place as part of Sheikh Abdullah's working visit to the US, state news agency Wam reported on Friday.

Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Lutnick spoke about continuing efforts to grow co-operation between the UAE and US, and ways to bolster the partnership to serve mutual interests and promote the people's prosperity, Wam said.

The UAE and US share deep-rooted historical relations based on trust, mutual respect and common interests, Sheikh Abdullah said, which have “developed into a model of constructive and fruitful co-operation that promotes development and enhances prosperity for both nations”.

Discussions also covered the state visit by US President Donald Trump to the UAE in May.

Earlier this week, Sheikh Abdullah was welcomed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the US State Department.

