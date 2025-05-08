Sheikh Abdullah meets Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-abdullah-bin-zayed/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-abdullah-bin-zayed/">Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed</a>, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uganda/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uganda/">Ugandan</a> President Yoweri Museveni in Entebbe on Thursday. At the meeting, part of Sheikh Abdullah’s working visit to the African nation, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, state news agency Wam reported. They also discussed joint efforts to expand and develop co-operation across sectors, particularly economic, trade, investment and energy. Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE’s relationship with Uganda offers promising opportunities and growth potential. He also highlighted the UAE's commitment to establishing sustainable development partnerships with friendly African countries. Six agreements were signed after the meeting. The first covered investment co-operation between the two nations. The second was a deal between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and the Ugandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The third was between the UAE Ministry of Energy and the Ugandan government. A mutual visa waiver was also agreed, as was a deal between Etihad Rail and the Ugandan government. Lastly, a deal was struck between Presight, an Emirati company specialising in big data analysis powered by artificial intelligence, and Uganda’s National Information Technology Authority. The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State; Saeed Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Commercial Affairs; and Abdullah Al Shamsi, the UAE's ambassador to Uganda.