Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed hails growing momentum of UAE-India ties in Mumbai meeting with foreign minister

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Monday met Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs, in Mumbai for high-level talks as part of a working visit to the country.

The discussions centred on efforts to bolster long-standing ties between the nations, with a focus on further collaboration across the economy, trade, investment, culture and energy.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the significance of the UAE's relations with India and set out plans to build on the foundations for growth laid down by their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa), which has been in place since 2022.

The deal – the first signed by the Emirates – pushed bilateral trade beyond $85 billion. The agreement means India is the UAE's largest trading partner, with the UAE becoming India's third-largest trading partner.

Expanding ties

India and the UAE enjoy a robust alliance that dates back to the formation of the Emirates. The UAE is now home to about four million Indian citizens, the largest expatriate community in the country.

Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE-India partnership was continuing to gain momentum, helping to reinforce the countries as key drivers of global economic growth.

The two ministers also discussed regional and international developments and spoke of ways of protect peace and security, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Abdullah was welcomed at the start of his visit by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, India's Minister of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and senior officials. Sheikh Abdullah's trip serves to demonstrate the strength of relations between the two countries, which have flourished in recent years.

In May, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an official visit to the Emirates, during which he met President Sheikh Mohamed.

Sheikh Mohamed made a working visit to New Delhi in January, where he and Mr Modi pledged to deepen co-operation in sectors including artificial intelligence, the economy and food security, during discussions at the Prime Minister's residence.

Mr Modi made a two-day visit to the UAE in 2024, where he addressed a crowd of 40,000 Indians at Zayed Sports City Stadium. He also spoke at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, before inaugurating the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.