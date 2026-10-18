Sheikh Abdullah holds calls with foreign ministers over regional security

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held calls with regional foreign ministers on Sunday regarding security and stability.

Saudi Arabia had been attacked by the Houthi rebels in Yemen since the beginning of October.

The Houthis have launched 20 attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport since October 1. The deadliest, on October 10, killed 13 people and wounded 308.

Sheikh Abdullah shared calls on Sunday with Nasser Bourita, Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs; Badr Abdelatty, Egyptian Foreign Minister; Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs for Jordan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar; and Badr Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister of Oman, state news agency Wam reported.