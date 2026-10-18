Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed meets Saudi Arabia's Minister of Defence

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court received Saudi Arabia's Minister of Defence in Abu Dhabi on Sunday to discuss regional security and bilateral ties.

Sheikh Mansour met with Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at Al Bateen Executive Airport, where he personally received the Saudi minister upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi.

The two sides discussed the longstanding fraternal relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation and coordination across various fields in the interest of both nations and their peoples.

Regional developments featured prominently on the agenda, with both sides exchanging views on a number of issues of mutual concern. They stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation to support efforts aimed at consolidating security and stability across the region.