Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed tours Abu Dhabi's 100-bed floating hospital dedicated to trauma care

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, on Thursday stepped aboard a floating hospital primed to set sail to support humanitarian relief efforts around the world.

The repurposed vessel – which is docked at Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi – features 100 beds and modern operating theatres equipped to carry out a wide range of emergency, general, orthopaedic and laparoscopic surgeries.

The mobile centre at sea is classified as a Level III Trauma Hospital and includes 10 intensive care beds and another 18 beds dedicated to treating accident and trauma cases.

Sheikh Mansour inspected the hospital's facilities and reviewed its readiness to deliver specialised health care in areas struck by disasters and crises.

He was briefed on integrated smart infrastructure, which includes advanced systems for the production and distribution of medical gases, a freshwater purification and production plant, a wastewater treatment plant, and a smart nurse call system.

The tour took in the emergency department, diagnostic imaging unit, laboratories, outpatient clinics, pharmacy and inpatient wards.

The hospital includes an array of advanced facilities. Photo: Wam Show caption: The hospital includes an array of advanced facilities. Photo…

Sheikh Mansour underlined the UAE's commitment to assisting communities in need wherever they be across the globe through the development of such rapid response health hubs.

He said the floating hospital demonstrated the country's ability to harness advanced technologies to strengthen its humanitarian mission.

Support for Gaza

The Emirates has another floating hospital docked in the Egyptian city of Al Arish, which is providing a lifeline to Palestinians caught up in conflict.

The hospital, established in February 2024, received nine new patients from the Gaza Strip on Thursday. Dedicated medical and nursing teams carried out examinations and assessments on the patients' arrival and developed appropriate treatment plans for each case.

The hospital is equipped with advanced surgical and intensive care units, a radiology department and laboratories. It has 100 beds for patients and an additional 100 for accompanying relatives. In November 2025, officials announced medics had conducted more than 5,000 operations at the hospital.