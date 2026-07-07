Sheikh Mansour announces new human trafficking court in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has issued a resolution establishing a court in Abu Dhabi to deal with cases of human trafficking.

The resolution, issued by Sheikh Mansour in his capacity as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, makes it clear that the court will have "jurisdiction over all human trafficking cases arising within the emirate of Abu Dhabi", state news agency Wam reported.

The move to establish the court was made as part of "ongoing efforts to strengthen a specialised judicial system and provide the highest standards of justice in a timely manner". It also marks a "significant step in enhancing legal protection mechanisms and safeguarding human dignity and rights".

All courts currently hearing human trafficking cases will be required to refer them to the new court unless pleadings have been closed. The human trafficking court will work under the framework of a "specialised public prosecution responsible for investigating and prosecuting human trafficking crimes, and extends to Courts of First Instance and Courts of Appeal with jurisdiction over such crimes".