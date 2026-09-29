Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mansour conveyed the greetings from President Sheikh Mohamed to the Crown Prince during the meeting and Prince Mohammed reciprocated with his own best wishes.

The two sides used the meeting to review the fraternal ties binding the UAE and Saudi Arabia as well as the latest developments across the region.

Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Saudi Minister of Defence, attended the meeting alongside the Crown Prince, underscoring the significance of the encounter between the two Gulf neighbours.

The visit reflects the deep and enduring partnership between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, which have maintained close political, economic and security co-operation.

High-level exchanges between the two countries are a regular feature of Gulf diplomacy, with senior officials frequently travelling between the two capitals to co-ordinate positions on matters of shared concern.

Sheikh Mansour later departed Saudi Arabia at the conclusion of his fraternal visit. Accompanying him during the visit was a delegation comprising Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Ali Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority; Dr Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement; and a number of senior officials.

Shared history

In July, officials from the UAE and Saudi Arabia posted on social media about the shared history and deep ties between the two nations.

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Media, Salman Al Dosary, and Sheikh Abdulla Al Hamed, chairman of the National Media Authority, spoke on X about the bilateral relations.

“The Emirati-Saudi relations are an extension of a shared history and deep-rooted fraternal ties between two brotherly peoples united by a single destiny,” Sheikh Abdulla wrote on X at the time.

In August, President Sheikh Mohamed sent a letter to Saudi Arabia's King Salman, inviting him to attend the UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi in December.

Waleed Al Khereiji, Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, received the message from Matar Al Dhaheri, UAE ambassador to Saudi Arabia, at a meeting in Riyadh.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, received condolences after the death of his brother, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid, in a phone call last week with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Prince Mohammed expressed his sympathies and called for Sheikh Mohammed and his family to be granted patience and solace, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohammed thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for his message of support.