Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits Saudi Arabia

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visited the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on Wednesday.
Sheikh Mohamed was warmly greeted at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The flags of both countries were on display on the tarmac.
التقيت اليوم في جدة أخي الأمير محمد بن سلمان..بحثنا علاقاتنا الإستراتيجية التي نمضي فيها معاً بقوة وإرادة صادقة في إطار من الأخوة والثقة والمصير المشترك ..وتبادلنا الرؤى بشأن العديد من القضايا الإقليمية والدولية وتكثيف التعاون في مواجهة التحديات وتعزيز الاستقرار في المنطقة pic.twitter.com/LPAd1IToQE— محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) May 5, 2021
Sheikh Mohamed said the pair discussed the countries' relations and shared goals.
"During a meeting today with my brother Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, we discussed our strategic relations and common goals," he said on Twitter.
"We also exchanged views on several regional and international issues and explored our strengthened co-operation for the stability of our region."
Sheikh Mohamed was welcomed by a contingent of Saudi officials, including Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed.
Also in attendance were the kingdom's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and State Minister Musaed Al Aiban.
The UAE delegation included Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, National Security Adviser; Ali Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif, the country's ambassador to Saudi Arabia.
COMPANY PROFILE
Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar
Based: Dubai, UAE
Founded: 2014
Number of employees: 36
Sector: Logistics
Raised: $2.5 million
Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE
Name: Tabby
Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020
Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov
Based: Dubai, UAE
Sector: Payments
Size: 40-50 employees
Stage: Series A
Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.
Company name/date started: Seez, set up in September 2015 and the app was released in August 2017
Founder/CEO name(s): Tarek Kabrit, co-founder and chief executive, and Andrew Kabrit, co-founder and chief operating officer
Based in: Dubai, with operations also in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon
Sector: Search engine for car buying, selling and leasing
Size: (employees/revenue): 11; undisclosed
Stage of funding: $1.8 million in seed funding; followed by another $1.5m bridge round - in the process of closing Series A
Investors: Wamda Capital, B&Y and Phoenician Funds
Dubai Sports City Eagles 8 Dubai Exiles 85
Eagles
Try: Bailey
Pen: Carey
Exiles
Tries: Botes 3, Sackmann 2, Fourie 2, Penalty, Walsh, Gairn, Crossley, Stubbs
Cons: Gerber 7
Pens: Gerber 3
Man of the match: Tomas Sackmann (Exiles)
Adidas @adidaswomen
Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills
Balmain @balmain
Burberry @burberry
ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics
Dior @dior
H&M @hm
Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop
KKW @kkwbeauty
Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics
MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics
Michael Kors @michaelkors
NARS @narsissist
Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen
NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics
Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta
Ouai Hair @theouai
Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices
Prada @prada
Revolve @revolve
Uniqlo @uniqlo
Warby Parker @warbyparker
Zara @zara
Day 2
New Zealand 153 & 56-1
Pakistan 227
New Zealand trail by 18 runs with nine wickets remaining
Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.
THE SPECS
Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo
Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm
Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm
Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto
Top speed: 250kph
Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: Dh146,999
