Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits Saudi Arabia

MBZ Saudi 1 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah. Mohamed Al Hammadi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs (Mohamed Al Hammadi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs)

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visited the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohamed was warmly greeted at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The flags of both countries were on display on the tarmac.

التقيت اليوم في جدة أخي الأمير محمد بن سلمان..بحثنا علاقاتنا الإستراتيجية التي نمضي فيها معاً بقوة وإرادة صادقة في إطار من الأخوة والثقة والمصير المشترك ..وتبادلنا الرؤى بشأن العديد من القضايا الإقليمية والدولية وتكثيف التعاون في مواجهة التحديات وتعزيز الاستقرار في المنطقة pic.twitter.com/LPAd1IToQE — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) May 5, 2021

Sheikh Mohamed said the pair discussed the countries' relations and shared goals.

"During a meeting today with my brother Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, we discussed our strategic relations and common goals," he said on Twitter.

"We also exchanged views on several regional and international issues and explored our strengthened co-operation for the stability of our region."

Sheikh Mohamed was welcomed by a contingent of Saudi officials, including Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed.

Also in attendance were the kingdom's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and State Minister Musaed Al Aiban.

The UAE delegation included Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, National Security Adviser; Ali Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif, the country's ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

