President Sheikh Mohamed meets Saudi Defence Minister in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed met Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defence, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday.

They discussed relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia and looked at ways to enhance co-operation. The meeting primarily addressed the latest developments in the Middle East and efforts being made to maintain regional security, state news agency Wam reported.

It came after Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, headed the UAE delegation to the GCC-US Summit in Riyadh, on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed.

The summit, which brought Gulf leaders together with US President Donald Trump, discussed ways to enhance security and stability in the region.

Sheikh Khaled thanked Saudi Arabia’s King Salman for hosting the summit, describing it as an opportunity to build on the strategic partnership between the GCC and the US. He also said he is confident that progress made in the talks will serve the future of both societies.

A historic visit

Mr Trump will arrive in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, on day three of his Gulf tour. He landed in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, attended the GCC-US Summit on Wednesday, before travelling to Qatar. He will stay in Doha overnight and is expected to travel to the Emirates on Thursday afternoon.

Various political, economic and diplomatic issues have been discussed so far, after historic days in both Riyadh and Doha, with more talks scheduled in the Emirates.

The meeting at Qasr Al Shati on Wednesday was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council; and Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Director of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

