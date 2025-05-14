US residents in UAE have high hopes for Trump's Gulf visit

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/14/donald-trump-gulf-visit/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/14/donald-trump-gulf-visit/"><b>Trump's Gulf trip</b></a> Peace in the region and announcements of big business tie-ups are gifts that US residents of the UAE hope <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump">President Donald Trump</a> will come bearing on his historic <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/12/donald-trump-riyadh-gulf-trip/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/12/donald-trump-riyadh-gulf-trip/">overseas visit</a> this week. Americans in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/">UAE</a> told <i>The National</i> they see great promise in Mr Trump selecting the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/">Gulf</a> as the first foreign stop of his second term in office, believing this will drive up investment and tighten bonds between countries. The four-day visit began on Tuesday in Riyadh, with stops in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/12/trump-qatar-air-force-one-stupid/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/12/trump-qatar-air-force-one-stupid/">Doha</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi">Abu Dhabi</a> scheduled for this week amid high hopes that talks will be fruitful. “I feel like if there is any hope for peace, it will be with Trump," said Darlene Tezdiker, 56, from Florida, who teaches adults English and has lived in the UAE for more than a decade.<b> </b>"I hope there will be stronger trade and that all talks are productive. “I hope President Trump will have a positive influence and impact, not just for America but for everyone involved, as this area has experienced instability with the wars. The US and he already have a stable relationship with the UAE and he has deep respect for the leadership. “As an American, I'm very proud that our country is viewed positively so I hope he can keep that image intact and that he stays on point,” she added. Mr Trump’s visit is being closely watched amid the Israel-Hamas war and US tension with Iran. Marc Sievers, a retired US diplomat, listed talks on the Iranian nuclear issue, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/13/hamas-expects-us-to-put-pressure-on-israel-for-gaza-ceasefire-after-hostage-release/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/13/hamas-expects-us-to-put-pressure-on-israel-for-gaza-ceasefire-after-hostage-release/">Gaza</a> war and economic deals as top of the agenda. “President Trump has been quite clear that while he would consider Iran maintaining a civilian nuclear programme, their enrichment capabilities and ballistic missile capabilities must be dismantled,” said Mr Sievers, the US ambassador to Oman in 2016. "I find it hard to believe Iran will accept this approach, so that's issue number one as the Gulf states don’t want a military option. “And the next is what can be done to bring this violent phase of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to an end.” The Gulf region has not been badly hit by President Trump's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/04/03/trump-tariffs-uae-saudi-arabia/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/04/03/trump-tariffs-uae-saudi-arabia/">tariffs</a> announced earlier this year, with 10 per cent levies proving much lower than tariffs set on other Middle Eastern countries. Artificial intelligence, advanced technology and energy deals are expected to dominate the headlines. “Opportunities in trade and investment, commitments to large investments in the American economy – this is obviously close to the US President's heart,” Mr Sievers said. "He wants to be able to show before next year's midterm elections that his economic policies are successful." The strength of US ties with the Gulf is expected to be another key message. Riyadh was Mr Trump’s first official port of call also during his first presidential term and he is only the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/27/trump-uae-saudi-first-foreign-trip/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/27/trump-uae-saudi-first-foreign-trip/">second</a> US president after George W Bush in 2008 to visit the Emirates. “The Gulf is the centre of the Arab world, maybe not in population, but in terms of wealth and influence, and also on the world stage,” Mr Sievers said. “Many important things make the Gulf, not just economically but politically and diplomatically, a world centre. "We had two rounds of nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran, held in Oman. The UAE is involved in prisoner-related exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, and we had discussions on Ukraine held in Riyadh. This is the centre of the region and important to the US.” Crypto entrepreneur Rahul Sethuram, 37, says deeper co-operation will benefit people in both countries. “The UAE has resources, a lot of talent and it would be good for the US to maintain a strong relationship, especially because this region is heavily investing in the deep tech space.” As the US President's visit progresses, Americans are constantly being asked for their take on their colourful and controversial leader. “People ask, ‘Oh my God, what do you feel about Trump, can you believe he said this or that?“ Mr Sethuram added. “There is a big spectacle, almost like watching like a reality show. But I do still have some optimism that he has a good long-term vision, he approaches issues very differently than other politicians.“