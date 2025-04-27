George W Bush with President Sheikh Mohamed, who was Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at the time, during Mr Bush's visit to the UAE in 2008. Reuters
George W Bush with President Sheikh Mohamed, who was Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at the time, during Mr Bush's visit to the UAE in 2008. Reuters

News

UAE

Fond memories of the first UAE visit from a US president on the eve of the second

Donald Trump will follow George W Bush to the Emirates 17 years later

James Langton
James Langton

April 27, 2025