Trump says it would be 'stupid' not to take gift of plane from Qatar

US President Donald Trump on Monday said it would be "stupid" to reject an offer from the Qatari royal family to give him a jumbo jet to use as Air Force One, brushing aside ethical concerns about taking such a large donation from a foreign country. The $400 million luxury plane, a Boeing 747-8, would be one of the most valuable gifts ever received by the US government and the offer sparked a backlash from Democrats and others. "It's a great gesture from Qatar. I appreciate it very much. I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer," Mr Trump said before leaving on a trip to the Middle East. "I could be a stupid person to say, 'Oh no, we don't want a free plane' … It helps us out because the money we spend, the maintenance we spend on those planes to keep them tippy-top is astronomical." US Senator Jeanne Shaheen, ranking member of the Senate foreign relations committee, said she had written to the White House to raise ethical and constitutional concerns about the gift. "Such a gift would violate the Foreign Emoluments Clause of the US Constitution and further entangle US foreign policy with Trump's personal financial interests at a time in which the Trump Organisation continues to aggressively pursue business opportunities in Qatar and the region," Ms Shaheen's office said in a statement. The Emoluments Clause is widely seen as an important anti-corruption measure. It stops federal office-holders receiving gifts from foreign governments without congressional approval. Given the Republicans' hold on the Senate and the House of Representatives, such approval would probably be easy for Mr Trump to secure. "Congress and the American public have a right to know the details of any arrangement that calls into question whether the President is acting on behalf of US interests and US interests alone," Ms Shaheen said in the statement. Democratic senators Brian Schatz, Chris Murphy, Cory Booker and Chris Coons said in a statement that Mr Trump's acceptance of such a gift would create a clear conflict of interest, raise serious national security questions and invite foreign influence. Mr Schatz said acceptance of the plane would be "wildly corrupt". US Representative Joe Courtney, the senior Democrat on the House seapower and projection forces subcommittee, said it would distract from the Air Force's efforts to speed up delivery of the new Air Force One fleet. If accepted, the Qatari plan would stand in for Air Force One until two new planes are fitted out by Boeing under a delayed deal going back to Mr Trump's first term in office. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said legal details surrounding the donation to the Defence Department were still being worked out and that the Trump administration was not worried about what the Qataris might ask for in return. Mr Trump said the jet would be handed to his presidential library after he leaves office and said the donation was a "great gesture" from Qatar. "It was a gesture because of the fact that we help, have helped and continue to, we will continue to all of those countries: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and others," he said. "We keep them safe. If it wasn't for us, they probably wouldn't exist right now. And I think this was just a gesture of good faith."