US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One on his way to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. AP
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One on his way to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. AP

News

US

Trump heads to the Gulf aiming to boost trade ties and end regional conflicts

US President is looking to address war in Gaza and advance talks with Iran

Jihan Abdalla
Jihan Abdalla

May 12, 2025