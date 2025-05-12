Trump heads to the Gulf aiming to boost trade ties and end regional conflicts

US President Donald Trump departed from the White House on Monday for a four-day <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/09/trump-gulf-middle-east-trip/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/09/trump-gulf-middle-east-trip/">visit to the Gulf</a>, where he will aim to bolster economic ties, push for a ceasefire in Gaza and advance nuclear talks with Iran. Mr Trump pumped his fist in the air shortly before he departed from Joint Base Andrews aboard Air Force One. He will briefly stop in Suffolk, England, to refuel before landing in Riyadh early on Tuesday. “I'm about to depart on a historic visit … to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and United Arab Emirates,” he said at a press conference. Though Mr Trump is expected to focus on securing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/06/trumps-gulf-tour-to-focus-on-economic-deals-security-and-iran/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/06/trumps-gulf-tour-to-focus-on-economic-deals-security-and-iran/">billion-dollar investments</a> from Gulf nations, the visit comes amid several regional and global conflicts. After a fragile ceasefire in Gaza collapsed more than two months ago, Israel has intensified its daily strikes on the coastal strip and blocked the entry of all food, medicine and other supplies, worsening the humanitarian situation in the battered territory. On Monday, US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, who is also an Israeli soldier, was released by Hamas, possibly setting the stage for an imminent ceasefire. “I'm very happy to announce that Edan Alexander, an American citizen who, until recently, most thought was no longer living, thought to be dead, is going to be released in about two hours,” Mr Trump said ahead of his release, adding that he is the only living American citizen still being held by Hamas in Gaza. The war started on October 7, 2023, after Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostage. Israel responded by launching a massive military campaign in Gaza, where more than 52,800 Palestinians have been killed in daily strikes and much of the territory has been laid to waste. Qatar, Mr Trump's second stop, has been mediating ceasefire efforts alongside the US and Egypt. Gulf leaders are expected to press the US President for answers on his vision for a postwar Gaza, and for clarity regarding Israel's conduct. Mr Trump is nearly four months into his second term in the White House. Last time he was president eight years ago, he also went to the Middle East on his first trip abroad. But unlike last time, he is not expected to visit Israel, drawing speculation of tension with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Last week, the Trump administration said it is working on a “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/09/trump-administration-working-on-a-responsible-plan-for-gaza-aid/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/09/trump-administration-working-on-a-responsible-plan-for-gaza-aid/">responsible</a>” plan to ensure aid can enter without it ending up “in the hands of terrorists”. Israel would not be involved in food distribution under the new plan. Mr Trump also wants to advance talks that would curb Iran's nuclear programme. Striking a friendlier tone than in past comments, he said Tehran was “very reasonable” in the negotiations. “We want Iran to be wealthy and wonderful and happy and great, but they can't have nuclear weapons, very simple,” he said. The latest round of talks concluded in Iran on Sunday, with Tehran saying discussions were “difficult but useful”.