Hamas expects US to put pressure on Israel for Gaza ceasefire after hostage release

Hamas said on Tuesday that a “pivotal” meeting with US officials in Doha led to the release of a US-Israeli soldier held captive by the group in Gaza.

Spokesman Walid Kilani said that the armed faction now expects Washington to put pressure on Israel to agree to a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave.

“The meeting between Hamas and the Americans was pivotal and marked a turning point,” Mr Kilani said of Sunday’s talks in Doha, offering no further details.

He added that “the outcome should compel Israel to accept the terms of a ceasefire,” although he admitted that “things have not yet progressed towards a comprehensive ceasefire”.

“The agreement between Hamas and the US during the meeting stipulated the release of the American-Israeli captive without any additional conditions.”

On Monday, Hamas released Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander from captivity in Gaza after direct communication with the US.

Mr Alexander, who was believed to be the last US citizen among the living hostages held by the group, was released “as part of the efforts being made by mediators to achieve a ceasefire, open the crossings and allow aid and relief to reach our people in the Gaza Strip”, Hamas said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump, who on Tuesday is beginning a Gulf tour in Saudi Arabia, called Mr Alexander's release “a step taken in good faith towards the United States and the efforts of the mediators – Qatar and Egypt – to put an end to this very brutal war and return all living hostages and remains to their loved ones”.

Sources have told The National that a temporary Gaza ceasefire deal is close to being finalised in talks between US and Hamas officials in Qatar.

They said the agreement will provide for a 21-day truce and the initial release by Hamas of up to six hostages, in return for a number of Palestinians held in Israeli jails. It also provides for the resumption of aid relief into the enclave, two months after Israel halted the flow of life-saving supplies.

An Israeli delegation made up of officials from the Mossad spy agency, domestic intelligence service Shin Bet and the military was due in Cairo this week. They will discuss logistics for the resumption of aid and the arrival in Egypt of Palestinian detainees travelling on to live in exile in other countries, the sources said.

