Sheikh Khaled arrives in Riyadh for Gulf-US summit

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/14/donald-trump-gulf-visit/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/14/donald-trump-gulf-visit/"><b>Trump's Gulf trip</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/12/sheikh-khaled-bin-mohamed-begins-official-visit-to-kazakhstan/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/12/sheikh-khaled-bin-mohamed-begins-official-visit-to-kazakhstan/">Sheikh Khaled </a>bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday morning to attend the Gulf-US summit. Sheikh Khaled was greeted in the Saudi capital by Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, the deputy governor of Riyadh. He was joined by an Emirati delegation, which included <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2025/04/26/khaldoon-al-mubarak-meets-us-officials-in-washington-to-advance-uae-investment-plans/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2025/04/26/khaldoon-al-mubarak-meets-us-officials-in-washington-to-advance-uae-investment-plans/">Khaldoon Al Mubarak</a>, chairman of the UAE’s Executive Affairs Authority. The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince will represent President Sheikh Mohamed and is expected to take part in the 'family photo' of Gulf leaders and dignitaries with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/13/saudi-crown-prince-welcomes-donald-trump-to-kingdom-as-he-begins-historic-gulf-tour/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/13/saudi-crown-prince-welcomes-donald-trump-to-kingdom-as-he-begins-historic-gulf-tour/">US President</a> Donald Trump. The summit is part of Mr Trump's high-profile tour of the region, which seeks to bolster ties between the Gulf and the US. He will then travel to Qatar and the UAE. The US President arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday, where he was received by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Mr Trump marked the first day of what he has described as a "historic" visit by lifting sanctions on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/">Syria</a>, offering to mend fences with Iran and encouraging Saudi Arabia to forge ties with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/">Israel</a>. Mr Trump lauded the region's leaders for having "achieved a modern miracle, the Arabian way" by bringing prosperity and growing diplomatic clout to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/middle-east/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/middle-east/">Middle East</a>. He described Riyadh as an emerging “business, cultural and high-tech capital of the entire world”.