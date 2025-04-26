Khaldoon Al Mubarak meets US officials in Washington to advance UAE investment plans

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the UAE’s Executive Affairs Authority, met Trump administration officials in Washington to discuss investment plans for the US.
During meetings on April 23 and 24, Mr Al Mubarak engaged in discussions aimed at advancing the UAE’s investment plans and initiatives addressed in March during the official visit to Washington of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, Wam reported on Saturday.
These initiatives are intended to deepen the UAE-US economic relationship and substantially increase the UAE’s existing investments in the US economy in artificial intelligence, advanced technology, infrastructure, industry and energy, Wam said.
Mr Al Mubarak met US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, US National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, Special Adviser on Artificial Intelligence and Digital Currencies David Sacks, Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Alex Wong, and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council, Nels Nordquist.
Mr Al Mubarak was accompanied by Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US, as well as a number of officials from UAE entities.
During Sheikh Tahnoon’s visit in March, he met US President Donald Trump and many leading American business figures. Mr Trump hailed the UAE as a crucial partner with whom the US enjoys long-standing ties.
