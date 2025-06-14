Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed concludes US visit to deepen bilateral co-operation

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has concluded a working visit to the United States to advance strategic partnerships between the two nations.
During the visit, Sheikh Abdullah held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, focusing on deepening co-operation across sectors such as trade, science, advanced technology and artificial intelligence.
The UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Mr Rubio reaffirmed the shared commitment to expanding ties that benefit the prosperity and stability of their respective countries.
Commitment to regional security
During his trip, Sheikh Abdullah also met Steve Witkoff, US special envoy to the Middle East. They reviewed regional developments, emphasising the importance of de-escalation and promoting security and stability, as well as the growing UAE-US partnership.
State news agency, Wam reported that in a meeting with Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser, Sheikh Abdullah explored joint pathways to enhance peace, sustainable development and international security co-operation.
Discussions with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick focused on economic and financial collaboration.
Throughout his visit, Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE's commitment to working closely with Washington to further enrich the bilateral partnership.
