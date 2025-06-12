Latest UAE ship to deliver 2,100 tonnes of aid for Gazans

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza
A UAE ship carrying 2,100 tonnes of essential aid for Gaza is to deliver a lifeline to civilians in the besieged enclave.
The vessel – the third to set sail from the Emirates in support of Gaza this year – was loaded with various staple foods, including large quantities of flour, as well as other parcels and supplies for women and children.
The shipment is part of the UAE's humanitarian campaign for Gaza, which was launched in response to the outbreak of Israel-Hamas war on October 7, 2023.
The ship docked at the port of Ashdod in Israel, in preparation for transferring its aid cargo into Gaza, where the relief supplies will be delivered to residents in 123 lorries, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.
The relief comes one week after an aid convoy from the UAE arrived in Gaza carrying about 1,039 tonnes of food supplies, including flour to make bread, to address the urgent needs of about 1.3 million people.
In March, the UAE sent its largest aid ship for Gaza, which transported more 5,820 tonnes of critical supplies.
A ship loaded with 5,800 tonnes of aid arrived in Egypt’s Al Arish port in February.
At least 55,104 Palestinians have been killed and 127,394 injured since the conflict began, which has led to about 1.9 million Palestinians being displaced, many several times over.
Palestinians bearing the brunt of Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip continue to face chronic food shortages, while access to health services has been limited by attacks on facilities and blockades which have prevented medical supplies reaching those in need.
Meanwhile, Gaza plunged into a complete internet blackout on Thursday after the last main fibre optic cable connecting the enclave was severed during Israeli bombardment.
The territory's Telecommunications Regulatory Authority said all of Gaza's internet and landline communications were cut off after attacks on vital infrastructure networks, official Palestinian media reported.
Internet watchdog NetBlocks said its data showed disruption to internet connectivity across Gaza, which was likely to affect search, rescue and aid efforts.
