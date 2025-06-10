Podcasts Newsletters Follow us App Video
Secretary of State Marco Rubio greets UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on June 10. AP
Secretary of State Marco Rubio greets UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on June 10. AP
Secretary of State Marco Rubio greets UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on June 10. AP
Secretary of State Marco Rubio greets UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on June 10. AP

News

US

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed to US State Department by Marco Rubio

UAE Assistant Foreign Minister Lana Nusseibeh visited her US equivalent a day earlier

The National

June 10, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the State Department on Tuesday.

Sheikh Abdullah was greeted by Mr Rubio in Washington a day after Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau welcomed UAE Assistant Foreign Minister Lana Nusseibeh to the State Department.

US President Donald Trump visited the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar last month for a major trip that saw major business and investment announcements and the US lifting sanctions on Syria.

Mr Rubio later said that he and Sheikh Abdullah worked to sustain momentum from Mr Trump's "historic visit" to Abu Dhabi.

"We discussed economic opportunities, regional security, and humanitarian efforts to mark the growing partnership between the United States and the UAE," Mr Rubio said on X.

Mr Landau said in a statement that during Monday's meeting with Ms Nusseibeh, the two discussed security, stability and prosperity in the Middle East as well as a path to ending the conflict in Sudan.

