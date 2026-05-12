US-UAE investment surged in year since Trump visit, report says

Trade and investment between the US and UAE has significantly increased after President Donald Trump's visit to the Emirates last year, according to a report from the US-UAE Business Council.

The UAE says it is persisting with its $1.4 trillion investment commitment to the US amid the Iran war.

More than $100 billion in investments and deals have been announced since Mr Trump's May 2025 visit to the UAE, according to public data compiled by the council.

“The UAE is executing on its pledges made during President Trump’s visit through a sustained pipeline of large-scale investments, partnerships and commercial outcomes across key strategic sectors in the United States, alongside key UAE purchases involving US industries,” the council said in its report.

Data released this year showed US exports to the UAE grew by 16.23 per cent last year to $31.4 billion, while exports from the UAE to the US rose from $7.41 billion in 2024 to $7.6 billion in 2025.

Those investments span a range of sectors, including through Abu Dhabi-based technology investment company MGX and Mubadala.

In a significant milestone in its efforts to become a global centre for artificial intelligence, the UAE has received its first shipments of Nvidia's advanced chips, which are crucial to developing AI infrastructure. Washington authorised the export of Nvidia's most powerful chips to UAE AI company G42 in November.

“The UAE is all in on American tech, we are not hedging, we are not diversifying, we're doubling down on it,” Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Minister of State and ambassador to the US, said during an AI event last week.

Meanwhile XRG, Adnoc's international investment arm, has become a key player in boosting the UAE's value of investments in US energy. The UAE is aiming to increase its energy investments in the US from $70 billion to $440 billion by 2035, which was first announced during Mr Trump's visit.

Other investment deals have been announced across other sectors including critical minerals, manufacturing, finance and cryptocurrency.

The UAE's recent decision also gives it a new avenue for an independent energy ecosystem.

“The UAE not only intends to add new oil supply by increased production, but intends to reinvest the revenue from these increased oil sales into new energy projects around the world, including in the United States, the UAE’s primary investment destination,” the council said in its report.